150 top places to work in healthcare | 2024

Becker's Healthcare is delighted to release its 2024 list of 150 top places to work in healthcare. This list highlights hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies that prioritize workplace excellence and the happiness, satisfaction, wellbeing and fulfillment of their employees.

These organizations offer robust benefits packages, professional and personal development opportunities, diverse work environments and the resources necessary for work-life balance. When employees feel respected and cared for, their organizations thrive – and these companies are prime examples of this golden rule. Many of these companies have a deep impact on their communities as well, providing volunteer opportunities and emphasizing social responsibility.

Becker's Healthcare developed this list based on nominations and editorial research. Organizations do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion on this list. This list is not exhaustive, nor is it an endorsement of the hospitals, health systems or companies mentioned. We extend a special thank you to Rhoda Weiss for her contributions to this list. Organizations are presented in alphabetical order and separated into provider and company sections.

For questions and comments on this list, contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com.





Hospitals and health systems





AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.). AdventHealth's system values include quality and service excellence, community wellbeing, high ethical standards, stewardship and inclusiveness. These are guidelines for both treating patients and guidelines for how team members interact with each other in the workplace. AdventHealth offers its employees perks including vision and dental coverage, a retirement plan, paid time off, a wellness program, educational assistance, on-site daycare and more. With more than 92,000 team members from all walks of life, AdventHealth celebrates the various backgrounds, cultures and experiences of team members as well as its consumers. To help foster a diverse and inclusive culture, the organization has developed its own Diversity Council, made up of a diverse group of leaders from across the system. AdventHealth also has a Women’s Leadership Forum, an employee resource group for female leaders created to identify and organize programs that develop leadership skills and enhance the professional development of women. AdventHealth has also invested in a state-of-the-art Leadership Institute on the corporate campus to identify, nurture and develop emerging executive leaders across the organization, while also providing resources and workshops to foster professional growth and development for all team members. In 2023, Fortune named it one of America’s Most Innovative Companies. Forbes recognized AdventHealth in 2023 as one of America’s Best-in-State Employers and as one of The Best Employers for New Grads in 2022.

Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.). Adventist Health provides team members with benefits that emphasize a whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social wellbeing. It offers comprehensive benefits with low monthly payments. The health system's human resources department has developed tools to support a mindset shift in how it measures performance, moving from a one-time evaluation event to a continuous feedback and development process. The health system's current turnover rate is at a six-year low, a testament to its hard work building employee satisfaction and retention. Its registered nurse turnover alone has dropped more than 10% since 2021. At Adventist Health, leadership cultivates a culture of love, while creating and maintaining policies that keep team members safe, support career growth and encourage wellbeing.

Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh). Allegheny Health Network implements and invests in workforce programs to recruit and retain talent, create new roles and more. These programs, part of AHN’s “Work Your Way” lifestyle initiative, include the creation of a mobile internal nursing team that allows nurses to float between different AHN hospitals, the creation of new shifts that allow nurses to build work schedules that fit their personal needs, and the creation of a new digital nursing team that lets nurses perform certain nursing duties remotely. Employee retention has improved dramatically over the last two years, with team members reporting increased job satisfaction and reduced burnout rates. In addition, the team announced a historic $92 million investment for increased pay and other workplace benefits enhancements in 2022. In 2023, for the fifth straight year, AHN was named one of America's Best Employers by State by Forbes.

Allina Health (Minneapolis). Allina Health's mission is to make all of its team members feel valued and heard while helping to fulfill its nonprofit mission. The system offers healthcare scholarships and continuing education plans for its employees. With a focus on diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging, sustainability and whole-person care, Allina offers competitive benefits and programs dedicated to employee wellbeing. At the core of the system is a deep belief in making a lasting impact on the community.

Arkansas Children's (Little Rock). Arkansas Children's works to create an environment of trust, respect, accountability and recognition that strengthens its culture and engagement.To promote inclusivity and connection, they have established eight employee resource groups that are open to all team members, which serve as focal points for shared interests. The groups contribute to a sense of belonging, satisfaction and mentorship. The hospital also offers workshops, seminars and mentorship programs to foster excellence among its staff. In recognition of the success of its efforts, Arkansas Children's Hospital was ranked No. 1 on the Forbes Best-In-State Employers list in 2023. Collectively, the hospital and its staff are committed to their four core values of safety, teamwork, compassion and excellence.

Ascension (St. Louis). Ascension is one of the largest nonprofit and faith-based health systems in the nation, with more than 140 hospitals and 134,000 employees. The system is committed to serving all populations, especially those who are vulnerable and living in poverty. In 2022 and 2023, it won numerous awards from workplace review platform Comparably for best company compensation, best company work-life balance, best CEOs for women, best career growth and best human resources teams. It was recently honored as one of Forbes' best-in-state employers for its work-life balance and benefits. With nearly 9,000 veterans serving as associates, Ascension is consistently recognized by Military Friendly as a top military employer. Ascension has also launched a justice-focused framework called ABIDE to help address racism and systemic injustice in healthcare.

Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.). Atlantic Health is led by its pride promise, which aims to deliver purpose, respect, innovation, diversity and extraordinary care to all community members, including its employees. The system's benefit package includes high-quality healthcare and enhanced parental leave. Diversity and inclusion throughout Atlantic's workplace culture is an essential part of its care journey. When it comes to patient care, the system strives for an inclusive environment where patients, visitors and employees are all welcomed and afforded the same treatment. There are a number of organizational structures that help support internal diversity efforts, including the Atlantic Health System Diversity Council, cultural development training, other educational programming, and a series of business resource groups that improve engagement and help with career development. Every year, the system surveys team members on the issues that matter most to them. Continually outpacing the national average when it comes to engagement, Atlantic Health System's team members feel a strong sense of belonging and a connection to providing safe and quality care. More than 95% of team members agree they find meaning in their work, and feel that their work makes a real difference.

Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.). Atrium Health, now part of Advocate Health, aims to deliver comprehensive healthcare to everyone. This mission, stemming from its roots in 1940, has expanded alongside its merger with Advocate Aurora Health, which resulted in a vast network that offers care to millions. At Atrium Health, the welfare of its team is paramount. The health system takes a holistic approach to employee benefits, which begins with offering top health insurance and retirement contributions. This holistic approach extends to every aspect of a teammate's lives, including financial and personal wellbeing, professional development, education and more. In the realm of workplace culture, Atrium Health holds the belief that inclusivity is key to attracting and retaining top talent. To this end, they have rolled out multiple initiatives to stimulate a dialogue on diversity within the organization. These include a speaker series, the formation of the Diversity Faculty volunteer team and the creation of a racial justice toolkit to enhance cultural competence. Atrium's many accolades include being named the Best-in-State Employer for Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina by Forbes.

AVALA (Covington, La.). At AVALA, collaboration, teamwork and communication are prioritized at all levels to promote a positive, healing environment. The organization provides competitive compensation, shift differentials, and a comprehensive benefits package for team members. Since 2020, AVALA has consistently maintained a team member satisfaction rate of 98.5%. This is in large part due to the organization's commitment to striking a harmonious balance between the quality of care provided and team member quality of life. AVALA also established a team member engagement council called AVALA First, which aims to enhance team engagement and foster organizational change and efficiencies. This initiative is designed to deepen connections with the team, fueling a positive shift in culture and connectivity while promoting diverse, empathetic changes in healthcare.

Banner Health (Phoenix). Banner Health's more than 52,000 employees devote themselves towards providing excellent patient care. This shared mission guides decision making, shapes organizational behavior, sets the standards for day-to-day work and drives long-term performance. Banner leaders care deeply about employees, encouraging team members at all levels to see what career paths are available to them and assisting them in reaching their goals. The system prioritizes benefits and compensation packages, offering benefits including fertility care services for prospective parents, tuition reimbursement, annual market compensation reviews, flexible hours and time off. Banner also has a diversity and inclusion council made up of diverse team members from across the enterprise. Recently, Banner broadened its recruitment strategies to connect with underrepresented communities and institutions, including historically black colleges and universities. It offers a veterans fellowship career transition program with the Department of Defense, an administrative fellowship program, and a business internship program. Banner’s Center for Health Careers empowers 15,000-plus racially, ethnically and economically diverse employees to pursue higher education through grants, scholarships, tuition reimbursement and academic partnerships. To address clinician burnout, Banner has implemented the evidence-based Cultivating Happiness in Medicine and Wellness in Nursing programs.

Benefis Health System (Great Falls, Mont.). Benefis Health System, the largest private employer in its area, has maintained a no-layoff policy and provided annual pay increases to its employees for 20 consecutive years. Team members are encouraged to provide operational input via convenient, formalized feedback channels in order to make their voices heard on matters like staffing, new processes, solutions and policies. Outside of insurance and retirement plans, employees benefit from discounted prescription medications up to 90% through the 340(b) program, free vaccinations, and free medication reviews. Benefis' annual employee satisfaction rate is 4.06 out of 5, backed by a low turnover rate of 14.10%. Members of the organization see each other as family, donating 5,143.5 hours to coworkers in need and raising over $520,000 for the Benefis Foundation in 2023.

Boston Medical Center Health System. Since its establishment over 150 years ago, Boston Medical Center Health System has offered innovative care, cutting-edge research and inclusive programs at its 514-bed hospital and in the community. With 70% of the system's patients identifying as people of color, BMCHS is deeply committed to health equity. Through its Health Equity Accelerator, the system works to eliminate health inequities on a systemic level. The system also commits to its employees' health and wellbeing through a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision, pharmacy benefits, flexible spending accounts, pet insurance, a retirement plan, and additional benefits like free tax filing, access to behavioral health services, an earned-time program, health coaching, programs that connect employees with attorneys, and more. The 10,000-employee system has also established a Pathways program to accelerate the career advancement of BIPOC employees.

Calvert Health System (Prince Frederick, Md.).Calvert has been a pillar of health and wellbeing for more than a century. Though it is always evolving, its mission of improving health and wellbeing never changes. The health system's extensive benefits program features perks such as paid meal periods, tuition assistance and rewards programs. Calvert's diversity, equity and inclusion committee provides input into concerns, social determinants, education, policy development and other activities that promote diversity and inclusion systemwide. According to its triannual employee engagement survey, 93% of the workforce enjoys their work and their coworkers. Calvert has created a culture of safety and quality that allows its people to do life-changing work.

Care New England Health System (Providence, R.I.). Care New England has been forwarding medical research, attracting top provider talent, offering innovative service lines and providing quality care since its founding in 1996. The system is dedicated to providing its workforce of over 8,000 with all the resources necessary to lead a fulfilling professional life, while also enabling a satisfying work-life balance. Among the many benefits employees have access to are an in-house pharmacy, access to the discount program PerkSpot and tuition assistance. The system centers diversity, equity and inclusion, continuously utilizing feedback from patients and staff to review performance. Forbes included the system on its list of America's Best Employers By State for 2023.

Carson Tahoe Health (Carson City, Nev.). Carson Tahoe Health offers employees insurance, a free behavioral health app, retirement plans, financial wellness, tuition reimbursement and more. The hospital offers professional caregiver development programs, with five levels of advancement, recognitions and financial incentives. In 2022, the hospital achieved a positive employee engagement survey and improved retention significantly.

Children's of Alabama (Birmingham). Children's of Alabama has been treating children throughout the state and the country since 1911, with staff devoted to providing the best possible care. At the hospital's core is an emphasis on trust, teamwork, compassion, innovation and commitment. By joining the Children's team, employees are not only able to impact children and their families, but also further their careers, reap the benefits of a robust compensation package, and collaborate with leaders in the healthcare field. Alongside traditional workplace benefits, the hospital incorporates innovative perks like discounted onsite massage therapy, lunch and learn sessions, health screenings, onsite childcare, federal student loan debt assistance, tuition assistance and reimbursement, an employee discount program and much more. Forbes included Children's of Alabama in its list of America's Best Employers for 2023.

Children's Health (Dallas). For more than a century, the medical advancements pioneered at Children’s Health have helped children worldwide. The health system's whole-person approach and various wellbeing programs help empower employees to reach their full potential, ensuring they thrive both inside and outside of work. Children's Health offers flexible staffing models and no-cost coverage for employees with longer than a three-year tenure. The system prioritizes diversity, equity and inclusion, with employee focus groups and mandatory diversity training for senior leaders. In 2022 and 2023, Children’s Health was awarded the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, which honors organizations that leverage their engaged cultures and implement best practices ranging from embracing flexibility to making values-based decisions.

Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora). Children's Hospital Colorado has built a caring, creative and generous community in a supportive environment. Outside of team member benefits like health coverage, insurance and more, the hospital's location provides access to the outdoors and a growing metropolitan culture. The hospital aims to infuse diversity, health equity and inclusion into every aspect of the organization, as well as a dedicated department focused on creating programs, resource groups and training opportunities. Team members are encouraged to share their experiences via employee engagement surveys. The data is then analyzed and the feedback used to improve the team member experience. In 2022, Forbes named Children's Colorado as ones of the Best Employers for Women. For 2023-24, U.S. News & World Report ranked the hospital No. 1 in the state and in the region.

Children's Mercy Kansas City (Mo.). Children's Mercy Kansas City is committed to wellness, starting with its 8,800 employees. The organization provides employees with competitive benefits like an onsite employee clinic and pharmacy, paid time off, retirement plans, and a Take CARE Wellbeing Program with onsite health coaching, nutrition counseling, a fitness center, physical therapy and more. Children's Mercy Kansas City hired a chief equity and inclusion officer and created an office of equity and diversity to help it execute on its three-year strategic plan. In 2023, 2,459 team members were trained in areas such as bias, microaggressions, cross-cultural communication and conflict resolution. In addition, the organization has pledged to increase diversity in nonclinical roles by considering at least 3% women, people of color, LGBTQ+, and/or people with disabilities for job openings and promotions, including leadership. U.S. News and World Report listed Children's Mercy Kansas City as one of the nation’s best pediatric hospitals in its 2023-2024 report.

Children's Minnesota (Minneapolis). Children’s Minnesota believes its employees are its most valuable asset. Its extensive benefits program includes initiatives with tools, education, resources and activities to improve and maintain employee health and wellbeing, fertility assistance, tuition reimbursement and more. In August 2023, Children'a Minnesota took major steps to improve their hospital-issued clothing, adding head caps for patients to protect their textured hair type, as well as hijabs to respect patient beliefs.They also implemented nurse training on care for textured hair types. A 2023 survey of nearly 5,000 Children's Minnesota employees found that 85% feel their work group is accepting of diverse backgrounds and different ways of thinking, while 84% said they take pride in working at Children’s Minnesota. Some of the health system's recognitions include being named a top employer for workforce diversity by Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal and one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes.

Children's Nebraska (Omaha). Children's Nebraska is anchored in its five core values of innovation, collaboration, accountability, respect and excellence. The system works to ensure team members receive proper rewards and recognition for their work, in addition to benefits and compensation. The system has invested in a robust, contemporary and holistic wellbeing strategy that is constantly evolving to stay competitive in the market, motivate and reward exceptional performance, and provide personalized support to its diverse workforce. The system offers tuition reimbursement, generous pay, paid time off, fertility benefits, and wellbeing benefits like workout classes and mental healthcare. The system also offers paid time off for volunteering in the community. Children’s 2023 engagement survey saw an 85% participation rate, in comparison to its 77.5% engagement rate in 2021. Three of five items scored above 90% favorability and all items surpassed benchmarks, a significant improvement from 2021. Its leadership actively works to foster a positive environment, where all team members connect with the system mission.

Children's Wisconsin (Milwaukee). Children's Wisconsin teammates are passionate about caring for children, and the hospital is just as determined to provide excellent care for its staff. The hospital's Total Rewards program invests in employees through competitive pay, wellness programs, employee assistance, a career development toolkit, education assistance, scholarships, professional development days, opportunities for community involvement and more. Guided by core values of purpose, collaboration, integrity, health and innovation, staff at Children's Wisconsin support children inside and outside of the hospital. On top of providing healthcare, the hospital takes a multi-pronged approach to community health through child advocacy, child and family counseling, foster care and adoption services, access to primary care, and initiatives to support and preserve families. Children's Wisconsin has been designated a top workplace by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel every year since 2010.

ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.). Founded in 1888, ChristianaCare is a 13,800-employee health system striving to deliver health to its patients and community. Clinicians and support staff put patients first, and the organization ensures that team members are cared for too. The system rewards employees with competitive salaries, defined contribution and matching retirement plans, financial coaching, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave, paid time off, behavioral health support, a fitness subsidy, an employee recognition platform and other perks. The work environment is diverse and inclusive, with various employee resource groups available to provide connection and open forums for discussion. Volunteerism is also central for the system, with fiscal year 2020 seeing 459 caregivers volunteering 41,000 hours and making an impact of $1.2 million.

City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.). City of Hope treats patients whose lives are impacted by cancer and diabetes. With direct input from more than 2,000 individuals, along with feedback from City of Hope colleagues through an annual employee engagement survey, the system selected trailblazing, compassion, inclusivity and integrity as its values. In 2024, the system introduced a new benefits and compensation package, prioritizing choice, education, affordability and retirement programs. City of Hope leverages a DEI implementation roadmap to ensure its strategy is holistic, sustainable and inclusive. The system also offers its employees a number of professional development opportunities, from a mentorship program to thousands of hours of guided instruction. City of Hope’s engagement is in the 72nd percentile, significantly above the national benchmark for healthcare as measured in 2023 Press Ganey engagement survey results. Results show 90% of employees and more than 85% of physicians would recommend the system's care to family and friends. Additionally, more than 85% of employees and physicians are proud to work at City of Hope.

Cleveland Clinic. Cleveland Clinic aims to be the best place to receive care and the best place to work in healthcare. The health system embodies this mission through its robust benefit offerings, including fully paid maternity and paternity leave, flexible work schedules and a focus on professional development. The health system invests in its employees through tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment programs and accessible educational offerings. It values an integrated, diverse culture, where employees can join diversity councils and resource groups to feel seen, heard and celebrated. The health system also hosts forums where employees can address issues and drive enterprisewide change. External organizations have recognized Cleveland Clinic's efforts to be the best place to work in healthcare, with the system receiving being named on Forbes' America's Best Large Employers for Diversity and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care in 2023.

Conway Regional Health System (Dardanelle, Ark.). Conway Health's core values of integrity, compassion, accountability, respect and excellence guide its culture. It integrates these values into its recruitment and hiring processes to ensure new team members align with the established culture. Conway Regional Health System offers a comprehensive, ever-evolving benefits package designed to support the wellbeing and work-life balance of its employees. In 2022, Conway initiated a program that resulted in a $900,000 reduction in the cost of prescription drugs, cost savings that were then passed on to its employees and the health system. The system also offers adoption benefits, comprehensive parental leave and more. To ensure a diverse workforce, Conway utilizes its diversity council and a recruitment and retention committee to identify and attract applicants from diverse backgrounds. The system also offers professional development opportunities, including a certification program and external leadership training programs. Despite an increase in overall turnover rate during the pandemic, voluntary turnover has improved and stands at 16.8%, a figure lower than the national average. Conway Regional's accountable clinical management model, a co-management structure, allows them to receive directional input from both employed and independent physicians, promoting collaboration among healthcare providers.

Dartmouth Health (Lebanon, N.H.). At the heart of Dartmouth Health is the shared drive to provide the best possible healthcare for patients. The 13,000-plus employees are committed to enhancing health outside of the hospital setting as well, with the system working with community partners to provide access to healthful foods, childcare, transportation and safe housing. Dartmouth Health employees are surrounded by like-minded colleagues that inspire and teach them, with additional education and research opportunities constantly available. Team members benefit from access to healthcare's experts, cutting-edge technologies, modern facilities and the ability to further their careers. The academic health system fosters an inclusive, diverse, welcoming workplace environment through employee resource groups, the confrontation of biases, and a firm commitment to equity.

El Camino Health (Mountain View, Calif.). El Camino Health, serving community patients since 1961, has focused on creating a collaborative, inclusive and values-driven environment that empowers individualized, culturally sensitive and compassionate care. Its employee benefit package includes transit benefits, generous paid time off, employee education options and gym memberships. Its DEI committee focuses on acknowledging the perspectives, life experiences, social and cultural identities that El Camino Health staff bring to the hospital. The system is recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation as a leader in LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality as a provider of inclusive care and workplace, has been named one of nation's 100 Top Hospitals by PINC AI and Fortune, and has a strong retention among nurses with a turnover rate of just 7% compared to a national average of over 20%. Its 2023 employee satisfaction survey saw a response rate of 83%.

Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.). Encompass Health teammates are united by a shared culture of compassion and connection. Diversity, equity and inclusion are at the heart of this, with a particular focus on talent acquisition and organizational development strategies. Thanks to these efforts, there has been a 5.6% increase in diversity in hospital leadership roles in the past year, with people of color representing 22.8% of CNOs and 15% of hospital CEOs. Employees submit an annual engagement survey, where they share feedback that helps leadership create action plans to make informed change. The system has committed to work-life balance by offering flexible schedules, work from home options when appropriate, wellness resources and more. Team members can also continue building skills through training, education and career development opportunities.

Englewood (N.J.) Health. Englewood Health emphasizes supportive employment practices at every level, providing its nearly 4,000 employees with maximum opportunities to achieve their personal and professional goals. To foster an inclusive workforce, the health system hosts year-round hiring events that connect diverse candidates to open roles, and has founded a diversity and inclusion education council whose mission is to promote equity and diversity. The health system offers its team members a variety of professional and personal development resources, such as tuition reimbursement and training programs. Englewood Health has been nationally recognized as an outstanding workforce, with accolades such as being named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes in 2023.

Eskenazi Health (Indianapolis). A training ground for the Indiana University School of Medicine, Eskenazi Health takes its educational role to heart, with learning opportunities for all employees. The health system provides employees with the tools, programs and resources needed to live a healthy and active lifestyle, offering a competitive benefits package as well as various physical and mental wellness offerings. The organization’s award-winning internal and external diversity efforts demonstrate their commitment to advocate for all voices. Team members contribute to decision making through regular management check-ins and team inclusion in interviews. The system's high employee retention rate is a testament to the success of the health system's values and policies. Eskenazi was included in Forbes' list of America’s Best Employers by State in 2023 for the second year in a row.

FirstHealth of the Carolinas (Pinehurst, N.C.). Team members at FirstHealth demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the organization's purpose, vision and values. The health system is committed to providing a fulfilling workplace by investing in its employees and continuously offering new benefits. FirstHealth's benefits package is designed to assist employees in caring for all aspects of their lives and includes several benefits for their families as well. The organization surveys its employees and uses their direct feedback to select additional benefits to offer. FirstHealth founded its Center for Well-being in 2016, which is a program designed to promote wellbeing, prevent burnout and foster intentional engagement. The health system prioritizes diversity, equity and inclusion through educational programs, employee surveys, personal development coaching and more.

The Guthrie Clinic (Sayre, Pa.). In July of 2022, Guthrie shared a new five-year strategic plan with a pillar dedicated to the caregiver experience. Guided by this pillar, they aim to become a top place to work and build a career. A key component of this is fostering and retaining exceptional caregivers through personalized and accessible career development opportunities and holistic caregiver support programs, with an emphasis on collaboration and recognition. The organization recently made a $23 million investment in its caregivers through a new comprehensive compensation package, impacting a significant percentage of its nearly 7,000 caregivers. In response to employee feedback, Guthrie greatly expanded in-network providers to support team member health, hired more than 1,571 new caregivers over the past year to address staffing challenges, and invested in a dedicated diversity, equity, and inclusion learning community.

Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). Hackensack Meridian Health's philosophy is that caring for team members allows them to provide better care for patients. Developed using a holistic approach and with social determinants of health in mind, the network's benefits support mental, physical and behavioral health. The system has also launched a COACH model, which stands for change agent, optimizer, authentic, credible and highly reliable, helping leaders build their capacity and ability to create strong teams. With a focus on strengthening teams, HMH has hired 6,147 new team members and promoted more than 4,200 team members to new positions within the past two years. Hackensack Meridian Health ranks No. 1 nationwide on the 2023 Fair360 Top Hospitals and Health Systems list for its commitment to creating a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce. To work towards this goal, an executive diversity council meets each quarter, hospital presidents chair DEI local equity councils, team member resource groups create an open forum for team members, and leadership programs help strengthen the skills of diverse leaders.

Halifax Health (Daytona Beach, Fla.). Halifax Health holds every team member accountable to a shared mission, which is providing exceptional service to everyone with every encounter, every day. Employees are expected to perform their jobs safely, knowledgeably, reliably, professionally, respectfully and with a positive attitude. In return, the organization provides two competitive healthcare plans, various insurance options, retirement plans, access to a free financial planner, an onsite exercise facility and more. In addition, there are several professional development programs available to help team members continue growing their skill sets. Halifax promotes diversity through strong partnerships with the Daytona Beach Black Nurses Association and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, which allow the organization to engage and recruit underrepresented groups. Each year, all team members are trained on respecting diversity for patients and fellow employees. Halifax also values employee satisfaction, honoring staff with recognition programs like team member of the month, birthday celebrations, team member appreciation week and more.

Hawaii Pacific Health (Honolulu). Hawaii Pacific Health, one of the state's largest healthcare systems, provides employees with the opportunity to work in modern medical facilities, face challenges that help them grow professionally and personally, and collaborate with like-minded teammates to make a measurable difference. The system differentiates itself from others through its status as a nonprofit organization, reinvesting all earnings back into medical equipment, facilities, research, education, training and charity care for the underserved. In addition, it serves a diverse population, with 24% of Hawaii residents identifying as multiracial. Employees receive medical and prescription drug coverage, dental, vision, flexible spending accounts, paid time off, online training programs, free access to full textbooks and journals, tuition reimbursement, professional development programs and more. Team members also benefit from living and working in Hawaii, with over 70 care locations across the state. The system was named one of Forbes' America's Best Employers By State for 2023.

Henry Ford Health (Detroit). Supported by an employee base of more than 33,000, Henry Ford Health aims to offer affordable and high-quality healthcare to patients each day. As part of their employment, team members enjoy a broad spectrum of benefits, including affordable health insurance options, combined time off and paid time off, family-forming benefits, educational benefits, wellbeing services, life resources, discounted homeowners and car insurance, a premier purchasing program, team member discounts, and more. Additionally, there are a wealth of growth opportunities, ranging from skill development to continuing education, that help further employees' careers. Throughout the patient-centered workforce, there is a shared value system of compassion, innovation, respect and results. It was featured by Forbes in its 2023 America's Best Employers By State List.

HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.). HonorHealth is invested in its team members and offers a benefits package that helps support their physical, emotional and financial wellbeing. The health system is committed to its community and works to fill gaps in regional health needs. Work-life balance is important at HonorHealth, with offered health benefits including time off for self-renewal, relaxation and celebration. It also offers childcare programs for employees to make the work experience as positive as possible. In 2020, HonorHealth established a formal diversity, equity and inclusion initiative using employee feedback, town hall meetings and cross-department meetings. The health system also offers leadership, professional development and education programs, as part of its commitment to making each employee the best they can be. Its awards and recognitions include being featured in Forbes' Best Employers by State in 2023.

Hospital Sisters Health System (Springfield, Ill.). Hospital Sisters Health System has made numerous investments to ensure its colleagues have a comprehensive, valuable and affordable benefits package that supports their overall health and wellbeing. Benefits include mental health programs, income protection services that guarantee hours, and more. The health system created formal recognition programs to honor and thank colleagues for their dedication, extra effort and positive contributions to the organization's success. HSHS fosters a culture that values diversity, equity and inclusion, with training programs and celebration of heritage months. It invests in the growth and development of its team through education programs and benefits, and forms partnerships with businesses within the community. In 2023, Press Ganey named three HSHS facilities as 2023 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award winners for either employee or physician experience.

Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City). Hospital for Special Surgery's guiding principles help the system hire workforce candidates who align with its unique workplace culture and who want to maximize the abundant opportunities for growth and success. Its collegial organization and smaller size means all employees have access to senior colleagues who will listen to opinions and provide support. From maintaining state-of-the-art facilities and resources to adopting the latest in medical IT, the system enables employees to do the best job possible and contribute to an improved patient experience. HSS also offers its employees access to a mentoring program, a leadership academy and continuing education benefits. Other perks include a database of caregivers and housekeepers, employee discounts, transit benefits, volunteer time off, food discounts and a robust wellness program. HSS has been named a best-in-state employer by Forbes magazine and has been recognized as a top workplace for LGBTQ+ employees.

Inova (Falls Church, Va.). Inova's mission is to provide world-class healthcare to every person in every community it serves. Through its expansive network, Inova cares for more than 1 million patients annually, delivering top-tier clinical care and a seamless experience. Inova encourages life-long learning at every stage of a team member’s career journey. All members are empowered with the support needed to bring their whole, authentic selves to work and thrive every day. Its benefit package includes child care and support, paid time off, paid organ donation leave, transgender benefits, student loan refinancing, a flexible work schedule and more. The system works hard to make sure all team members feel included, implementing several diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives like a DEI council, a diversity toolkit and mentorship opportunities.

Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City). Employees can expect fulfilling, rewarding and challenging career opportunities throughout their tenures at Intermountain Health. In addition, the system offers a robust benefits package including insurance, paid time off, family benefits, wellness programs, employee discounts and more. Intermountain's PEAK education program offers tuition coverage of up to $5,250 each year at participating academic institutions, as well over 200 learning options ranging from undergraduate studies to professional certificates. Caregivers also have the option of gifting this benefit to dependents or family members. The system's wellness program, Be Well, offers free resources like at-home workouts, personal and team fitness challenges, and wellness workshops. Participants of wellness challenges are eligible to earn rewards corresponding to the activities they complete. As part of the system's celebration of diversity, there is a language and cultural services team, an annual cultural competency symposium, annual diversity week celebrations, a variety of caregiver resource groups, and more. Intermountain was named to Forbes' America's Best Employers By State list for 2023 and its Best Employers for Women list in 2020.

Jackson Health System (Miami, Fla.). Jackson Health System offers a market-leading compensation and benefits program, which includes a defined benefit pension plan with guaranteed pension upon vesting, as well pre-tax savings contribution plans available to maximize employees' retirement. Some other unique offerings include a fully-funded employee medical plan, longevity bonuses and an employer-sponsored 529 plan, in addition to standard offerings such as dental, vision and disability insurance plans. In addition, Jackson offers tuition reimbursement, disability income protection, life insurance and a wellness program. Jackson recently partnered with The Black Archives to create an exhibit honoring the medical achievements and contributions of Black physicians, nurses and other clinicians. Jackson also has more than triple the number of women in leadership positions than the average healthcare organization in the U.S. For eight years, The Human Rights Campaign has named all six Jackson Health System hospitals as leaders in LGBTQ+ healthcare equality. Additionally, 90% of its workforce is unionized, with a strong labor-management partnership between the hospital and its employees.

Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore). The 40,000-employee strong John Hopkins Medicine attracted its workforce thanks to its diverse and reputable teams, comprehensive benefits, and many opportunities for growth both personally and professionally. Teammates are also afforded the opportunity to give back to the community, with the system giving $584 million in community benefits and care in 2020. In turn, John Hopkins cares for its people through a benefits package that hones in on health, worklife support, financial wellbeing and work-life balance. The system sees diversity as one of its core strengths, using the multifaceted backgrounds and perspectives of its teammates to better understand and help patients. With this in mind, the system forms alliances with local recruiters that source applicants with disabilities, veterans and people with other barriers to employment. In 2023, Johns Hopkins was named as one of Forbes' America's Best Employers By State and Best Employers for Diversity.

Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles). Keck Medicine of USC, one of only two university-based medical systems in the Los Angeles area, offers employees limitless opportunities to grow their careers in a renowned workplace alongside exceptional teammates. Its robust benefit offerings include health and medical, family and dependent care resources, insurance, retirement plan options, time off, tuition benefits, and various wellbeing sources to aid physical, mental and spiritual wellness. The health system recently hired its first chief diversity and inclusion officer to promote diversity among its staff. Since taking this position, the department has grown to include nine resource groups. At the Keck Medical Center, the turnover rate is a low 10%, and its nursing turnover is 7.2%. The health system has also partnered with other USC entities to launch a clinical trial for caregivers, designed to discover further services to reduce burnout.

LCMC Health (New Orleans). LCMC is on a mission to provide extraordinary care to every person in New Orleans and to bring a little more heart and soul to healthcare. Employees are encouraged to choose benefits that align with their unique lifestyle and values, with some extra perks including tuition reimbursement, leadership development programs and employee discounts. The health system is committed to providing a work environment where all team members feel safe, supported and valued. To achieve this, they implement monthly and weekly initiatives to uplift and celebrate diversity among its staff. LCMC takes employee feedback seriously and continuously works to refine and improve its workplace culture while serving its community.

Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.). Legacy Health, a nonprofit health system with six hospitals, provides workers with a plethora of work settings across various departments and communities in the Pacific Northwest. The system's commitment to honoring wellness extends to both patients and employees, with a workforce environment designed to cater to its people's health and happiness. In 2023, Forbes named the system as one of the Best Large Employers in America, thanks in large part to its competitive rewards packages. Employees get medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, paid time off, discounted fitness memberships, weight management assistance, travel assistance, an employee assistance program, continuing education options and more. In addition to traditional benefits, Legacy team members are provided with opportunities to give back to their communities, with services that help people find affordable coverage and innovative ways to address social issues. Diversity is a top priority for Legacy, with Forbes naming it a Best Employer for Diversity in 2022 and the Human Rights Campaign rating it an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader that same year.

LifeBridge Health (Baltimore). LifeBridge Health uses the Care Bravely model, which puts patients before profits, uses science to improve community members' lives, and prioritizes doing the right thing. Since the model's launch, LifeBridge Health has seen a dramatic deepening of engagement, with 80% of staff completing their engagement survey during the launch year, besting the stated goal. The system offers benefits like tuition assistance, professional development opportunities, peer-to-peer support, access to free or low-cost mental health care, retirement matching, discounted gym membership and much more. It has also pioneered a Caring for the Caregiver program that provides trained peer responders for team members who deal with an adverse patient event or outcome or workplace violence. Its 13,000 employees have reported that 81% of people feel good about the ways LifeBridge contributes to the community, 81% of people feel welcome, and 86% of people feel they are treated fairly. LifeBridge has been certified as a Great Place To Work.

Loma Linda University Health (San Bernandino, Calif.). Loma Linda's more than 18,000 employees work tirelessly to fulfill the organization’s mission through exceptional healthcare delivery and education. Its core values of compassion, excellence, humility, integrity, justice, teamwork and wholeness are embedded in its culture and reflected in strategic initiatives, employee performance expectations, recognition, and whole-person support. The system offers its employees a holistic benefit package that allows them to take care of themselves and their families from the beginning of their career into retirement, including flexible spending accounts, a wellness program, generous paid time off, a retirement plan, adoption benefits and external discounts. The system is also committed to the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion, providing opportunity and access for all people. The system has established a diversity council that has several subgroups for different types of marginalized identities. Employees also take part in annual engagement, candidate experience and exit surveys to gauge employee happiness and wellbeing. Loma Linda provides opportunities for growth and development, creates a safe work environment, and offers support when employees need it the most.

MaineHealth (Portland). At MaineHealth, team member wellbeing is just as important as patient wellbeing. The 22,000 employees are offered a total rewards package that addresses physical health and wellbeing, featuring top health plans, a Healthy Paybacks program that rewards wellness activities, and a confidential employee assistance program. The system also supports employee career growth through an emphasis on continued education, with paid training programs, career navigation, early career exploration, internships, tuition reimbursement, tuition management assistance and partnerships with educational institutions. The system demonstrates its commitment to community health via community programs that resulted in over $662 million in services rendered without compensation in 2020 alone. In 2023, the system was named one of America's Best Employers By State and a Best Employer for Women by Forbes.

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Mayo Clinic teammates are proud of their work and the difference it makes in the lives of over 1.4 million patients each year. Patients and colleagues alike benefit from the workforce's emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion, with unique perspectives allowing team members to think differently about patient care and employee resource groups helping all employees feel like they belong. In 2023, Mayo was ranked No. 3 on DiversityInc's Top Hospitals and Health Systems list. Employees also receive ever-evolving benefits, ranging from top insurance options to pension benefits to wellness programs. The 76,000-employee system has earned a number of accolades, including spots on Forbes' America's Best Large Employers list for 2024 and America's Best Employers By State, Best Employers for Women, Best Employers for New Grads and Best Employers for Diversity for 2023.

McAlester (Okla.) Regional Health Center. McAlester Regional Health Center is committed to its employees, its patients and its culture of excellence. They offer medical, dental and vision as voluntary benefits, as well as free life insurance and long-term disability. In addition, they provide paid time off, extended sick days, call in sick days and work-life balance days. Some tuition assistance is also available. The organization hosts monthly life skills classes and quarterly employee development classes. Leaders are also encouraged to create career ladders to help employees envision their path forward within the organization. In 2022, the organization's employee engagement score went from 29% to 81%. Turnover has also decreased from 36% to 25% in the last two years.

Medical City Healthcare, the North Texas Division of HCA Healthcare (Dallas). Medical City Healthcare focuses on ensuring the safety and wellbeing of colleagues and the community. These priorities guide the organization's daily decisions, allowing it to provide high-quality, compassionate care. Ultimately, the organization’s greatest strengths are its people and its system of values, expectations and accountability for all colleagues. The health system provides employees with resources including stock plans, legal assistance and 401(k) matching. The organization is committed to prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion, adding a full-time DEI practitioner 2022 to help implement its strategy within the local North Texas territory. Medical City Healthcare employees feel fulfilled, with a survey in 2023 finding that 92% of colleagues find their work at the organization meaningful.

Mercy (Chesterfield, Mo.). The 50,000 coworkers at faith-based Mercy seek out and put the needs of others first. The health system's dedication to its mission of compassion, excellence and stewardship means its staff are not just workers, but integral parts of an organization that truly cares about its patients and employees. Mercy's benefit offerings include perks like paid parental leave, childcare and legal assistance. The health system has seven councils dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, which build relationships and address barriers for marginalized coworker populations. Mercy encourages its employees to pursue betterment, and covers transportation, lodging and other costs to facilitate that.

Methodist Health System (Dallas). Methodist Health is dedicated to its mission of improving and saving lives through compassionate, quality healthcare. It is also fully committed to its employees, offering extensive support and resources like mental health programs and seminars to bridge gaps between diverse groups of workers. Employees of the health system enjoy perks such as discounted tickets to local events and generous tuition reimbursement. Methodist also offers leadership intensives to all managers and above, online courses, on-demand courses and more. The system's efforts have earned it acclaim, with Press Ganey recognizing Methodist as their System of the Year in 2024 for excellence in patient experience, employee engagement and quality of care.

Michigan State University Health Care (East Lansing). MSU Health, a system that combines education, research and clinical care, prioritizes diversity, equity and inclusion above all. The system emphasizes this for moral, legal and business reasons, knowing that diverse organizations see enhanced performance, better decision-making and higher profits. Employees are offered benefits packages with medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, as well as retirement plan options, annual skill development stipends, professional development programs, free Michigan State University college tuition and reduced tuition rates for dependent family members. Since 2023, MSU Health Care has administered employee engagement surveys to monitor work culture, work-life balance, career satisfaction, intent to stay, connection to the organization's mission, and more. Using survey results, the system built an action plan to address gaps and create a roadmap to increase employee satisfaction. The system has also created a leadership academy, run by senior leadership, that offers training and safe learning opportunities. MSU Health Care was a 2023 recipient of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For award.

Midland (Texas) Memorial Hospital. Midland aims to become the top healthcare provider in the region with a pioneering team that overcomes all problems through teamwork and caring hearts. The system offers its employees medical, dental and vision care, short-term disability, optional long-term disability, and a retirement plan with up to 6% matching contributions. The system offers patient care delivery and billing practices that are equitable for all patients, including a full-service language interpretation team. Midland shows appreciation for staff contributions through a strong foundation in shared decision-making, interprofessional teams that solve high-level problems, and a workplace environment that is not only safe but promotes wellbeing and innovation. Staff are routinely publicly recognized for excellent care delivery through the daily leadership huddle. Leaders engage with staff and are highly visible throughout the organization.

Nebraska Medicine (Omaha). Nebraska Medicine believes that each and every team member plays a key role in achieving its mission of excellent care provision. In addition to contributing to impactful work, its 9,000 teammates are taken care of via a comprehensive benefits package, including competitive compensation, insurance plans, leave and time off, matched retirement plans, an employee assistance program, childcare support, professional development resources, educational opportunities, flexible work schedules and more. The system provides tuition assistance of up to $5,000 each year for advanced degrees, and offers a pharmacy residency program and job shadow program through its clinical partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center. A signatory of the American Hospital Association’s #123forEquity campaign, Nebraska Medicine is deeply committed to creating a diverse, inclusive environment. It was designated a top performer in LGBTQ+ healthcare equity by the Human Rights Campaign in 2022 and was named one of America's Best Employers By State by Forbes in 2023.

Northwestern Medicine (Chicago). Northwestern Medicine, an integrated academic health system with over 33,000 employees, is devoted to caring for teammates so they can devote themselves to patients. In order to keep team members healthy and engaged, the benefits program provides tools and resources to fulfill their physical, emotional and financial needs. The package includes medical, health, dental and vision, as well as paid time off, an incentive program, a 401(k) retirement plan, tuition assistance, student loan repayment, professional development, childcare, onsite amenities, an employee assistance program and beyond. Employees are also encouraged to volunteer, with fiscal year 2023 alone seeing teams donate over 9,400 hours. Forbes ranked Northwestern Medicine at No. 14 on its 2023 list of America’s Best Large Employers.

Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.). Norton Healthcare strives to be a workplace that all 20,000-plus employees love. The system's benefits package includes medical, dental and vision coverage, retirement planning assistance, time off, and additional benefits like adoption assistance, commuter benefits, an employee assistance program, a college savings plan, an employee discount program, and more. Since 1886, the system has led with the values of respect, quality, continuous improvement, stewardship, accountability and integrity. Employees are shown the same care and respect that patients receive, with a strong focus on diversity and inclusion. In 2023, the system was named among the top U.S. workplaces for disability inclusion for the second time, earning a 90% from the 2023 Disability Equality Index.

Ochsner Health (New Orleans). Ochsner Health, a 38,000-employee health system and the largest employer in the state, aims to serve, heal, lead, educate and innovate. These values guide Ochsner's conduct, habits, decisions, actions and relationships with patients, colleagues and communities. Ochsner offers its employees substantial healthcare benefits, alongside a tuition reimbursement program for full-time employees. Employees can also earn incentives for wellness activities like getting a flu shot. The system also offers flexible schedules and mental health benefits for all employees. Ochsner has committed to DEI with programs that focus on inclusive recruitment, retention, workforce planning and career development, as well as a commitment to improving health outcomes and equity for all patients. In 2022, Ochsner Health was awarded a $2.9 million federal grant to help support seven multifaceted workforce wellbeing and retention efforts, including resilience training, personal leadership programs, nurse coaching, virtual self-care programs and employee assistance. In 2023, Ochsner Health earned Gold recognition level from the American Medical Association as a Joy in Medicine-recognized organization for promoting the wellbeing of healthcare workers. The same year, the system was named a Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winner.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus). The work ethic and values of employees at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is a point of pride for both the organization and its members. The system offers both traditional benefits as well as some unique benefits such as childcare guidance, museum memberships and more. The medical center developed an inclusive leader toolkit, curating resources and training opportunities to help managers create and reinforce a sense of belonging on their teams. It also launched the inclusive team member spotlight, which allows all team members to nominate and celebrate their colleagues who excel in this area. In 2023, the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center introduced a comprehensive and continuous listening strategy called the Buckeye Experience, which helps ensure team members feel heard and understand the opportunities available to grow their careers. When surveyed, more than 80% of team members shared favorable perceptions of engagement at the medical center. The medical center was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers in 2024.

Orlando Health. Connection, communication, curiosity and commitment are Orlando Health's four key behaviors, serving as a roadmap for team members and leaders. The system, which served over 197,000 patients and 6.6 million outpatients in fiscal year 2023, believes in sharing financial achievements with its team members, who participate in an annual incentive bonus program dependent on the achievement of key organizational goals. The system also offers a strong financial benefits package, along with wellness perks, paid time off, parental leave, tutoring, continuing education benefits, and wellness opportunities for physical and mental health. In addition, Orlando Health offers millions of dollars in adoption benefits and fertility assistance for employees. Employees are also given the chance to give back, with the health system providing more than $1.3 billion in total value to the communities it serves through charity care, community benefit programs and services, and community building activities in fiscal year 2023. The system has several diversity initiatives and programs in place to support a diverse workforce and the region's diverse patient population. Its Health Providers Train the Trainer Program was developed and implemented by consortium partners Orlando Health, Moffit Cancer Center, and United Way of Broward County. The goal of the program is to leverage health providers’ understanding of health equity to support the implementation of health equity-oriented actions in the workplace and minimize health disparities in the community. The curriculum explores social determinants of health and their impact on health disparities, strategies to increase patient satisfaction, improve treatment adherence, increased communication, and decrease patient mistrust.

Overlake Medical Center & Clinics (Bellevue, Wash.). At Overlake, team members are highly valued and are rewarded for their service, innovation and commitment to excellence. Total compensation is market competitive and employees are eligible for tuition reimbursement, professional development funding, peer mentorship, leadership training, professional certification pay and opportunities, matching retirement plans, discounted fitness club memberships, free employee parking and transportation passes, and much more. Team members are recognized for their impact via a variety of awards and employee recognition events. The organization has launched a three-year DEI plan in order to build a culture of inclusion, increase workforce diversity and promote health equity. 80% of Overlake team members participate in the annual employee engagement survey, which achieved top scores in culture, collaboration and patient experience.

Parkview Health (Fort Wayne, Ind.). Parkview Health is a nonprofit, community-based health system with a staff of more than 16,000 across 13 hospitals and over 200 outpatient centers and physicians offices. With competitive pay, a strong benefits package, wellbeing programs to support both physical and mental health, and other perks, Parkview invests in its staff, allowing them to fully focus on providing high-quality care. Its comprehensive benefit offerings include loan payback, remote work opportunities, and a dedicated coworker wellbeing team that provides resources to improve team member health, increase engagement and enhance job satisfaction. Parkview recently launched a graduate medical education program, which provides training and education to new physicians entering the field. Parkview has won several awards for its workplace culture and performance, including Forbes' America’s Best Employers by State in 2023 and 2022.

Penn Medicine (Philadelphia). Knowing that quality care for patients begins with healthy and fulfilled employees, Penn Medicine is deeply committed to offering employees opportunities for personal, professional and educational growth. Team members can access employee wellness resources and work-life programs, contribute to matching retirement plans, receive tuition assistance, achieve advanced educational goals, train for leadership roles, and much more. In addition, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives cultivate a safe, anti-racist work environment. Outside of the health system setting, employees can donate their time and skills to the community through a variety of community service opportunities. The Forbes Best Large Employers list ranked Penn Medicine at No. 30 in 2023. The system also appears on Forbes' 2023 Best Employers for Women list.

Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.). Prisma Health, the state's largest healthcare employer with 29,000 employees, calls for team members to inspire health, serve with compassion and be the difference. The system offers its employees a benefits package in addition to parental leave, paid tuition assistance and physician, emotional, financial and work-life wellness programs. Its team member engagement survey results for diversity, inclusion, fairness and belonging are in the “most favorable” and “most above benchmark” rankings provided by its third-party survey vendor. In addition, Prisma has 14 employee resource groups for underrepresented employees, including the African American Network and the Pride Alliance. In addition to tuition reimbursement and assistance, Prisma offers continuous training opportunities for its workers, in part through free LinkedIn Learning benefits for every team member, programs like Nursing Scholar, Nursing Extern, apprenticeships, certified medical assistant fast track, and residencies, fellowships and partnerships through its Prisma Health Education and Research Institute. The system has made major strides in increasing its employee retention rate following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Providence (Renton, Wash). Providence offers world-class support to its 122,000 caregivers, who return that care and compassion to their patients. The benefits package is thoughtfully designed with health and wellbeing in mind, and includes life insurance, caregiver assistance, wellbeing resources, coverage plans, flexible spending accounts, optional auto and home insurance, commuter benefits, family support resources and more. In partnership with Guild, Providence provides certain programs up to 100% tuition-free, and offers access to a broader selection of programs with $5,250 annual coverage. Their wellbeing program, Choose Well, promotes daily engagement and social connections. Choose Well Discounts also provides employees with retail savings for numerous products and services. The system has recognized the necessity of systemic radical change, and they are currently revamping their policies and processes to center diversity and inclusion.

Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health System. Rochester Regional has an unwavering commitment to realigning its organization with its values of community, service and innovation. With that, the system has a comprehensive array of wellbeing programs, including health plans, childcare, learning and education, and more. The health system has a dedicated diversity, equity, inclusion and justice team that promotes a shared responsibility for the workplace, an appreciation of the value of diversity, and the promotion of intentional action to build a welcoming and inclusive workplace. Rochester offers free employee education and leadership training that fosters inclusive, fair and welcoming leaders. Some of its various recognitions include receiving the 2024 Healthcare Heroes award, where Rochester Regional team members received 16 different awards, more than any other in the region.

SSM Health (St. Louis). SSM serves the health needs of communities across the Midwest through a robust and fully integrated healthcare delivery system. The system has 40,000 employees committed to providing frontline care, just as the system commits to supporting every team member in achieving their full potential. The system's benefits package includes medical, dental and vision insurance, as well as discounted medical premiums for eligible employees. Team members have access to paid time off, adoption assistance, paid maternity leave, parental leave and bereavement leave. Additional benefits available include retirement savings plans, pre-tax savings through health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts and dependent care flexible spending accounts, as well as life insurance and long-term and short-term disability coverage. The system also offers its employees competitive tuition reimbursement options. SSM is also committed to furthering diversity and inclusion, enhancing its professional development programs and cultivating a diverse workforce through partnerships with racially and ethnically diverse community, professional, governmental and academic institutions. It has achieved a 40% increase in the representation of people of color among leaders and professionals since 2021. SSM Health has received multiple national recognitions as a top employer, including a spot on Forbes' America’s Best Employers for Diversity list for 2022.

Saint Francis Health System (Tulsa, Okla.). Saint Francis Health System seeks to reflect the presence of Christ in every personal and corporate encounter. Since its founding in 1960, Saint Francis has remained the only locally governed and operated health system in the area and attributes its success to its locally driven decision making. The system's flagship facility, Saint Francis Hospital, allows employees to work in a facility that houses a newly renovated, state-of-the-art simulation center and classrooms. The system offers team members an impressive array of benefits, boasting a wide range of time off options, including paid time off, bereavement leave, family and medical leave, and military leave of absence. The system provides on-site child care in the Tulsa and Muskogee locations, as well as adoption benefits of up to $4,000 per adoption.

Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.). One of the nation's largest health systems, Sanford Health employs 46,000 individuals who are all dedicated to extraordinary care provision. Employee benefits packages feature health insurance, 401(k) retirement plans, voluntary benefit options, paid time off, and other perks like special discounts to fun events. The organization provides competitive compensation, supplemented by annual salary increases, holiday bonuses and referral bonuses. Employees also benefit from up to eight hours of paid volunteer time per year. Education assistance, scholarships, sponsorships, continuing education credits and the Aspire Career Center are available to help team members grow professionally. Sanford Health is a military friendly employer, as designated by the Military Friendly Company survey. Forbes also recognized Sanford Health in 2023 with spots on the Best Employees for Veterans list and the America's Best Employers By State list.

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System. Established in 1925 as a 32-bed hospital, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has grown into a network of medical campuses with generations of experience in caring for the community. The system prioritizes employee health and wellness through its comprehensive suite of benefits, which includes standard offerings as well as flexible scheduling, career mentoring, specialty training, tuition reimbursement, childcare, a corporate discount program, generous paid time off, family leave and medical leave plans. Despite a national shortage of healthcare professionals, the organization hired over 3,500 new staff over the past year and boasts a staff turnover rate of 20%, lower than the national average.

Scripps Health (San Diego). Scripps Health, the largest health system in San Diego at over 17,000 employees, is deeply committed to developing strong leadership, listening to the feedback of employees, fostering a sense of belonging, and empowering innovation. Believing that its employees are its most valuable asset, the system has established various programs to support team member wellbeing, build camaraderie and recognize excellence. Team member benefits include traditional health and wellness plans, as well as programs focused on delivering financial, legal and family security. The system also prides itself on its policies and programs that promote diversity and equity. They launched a course on eliminating bias and building connectedness in 2019, began a listening post to promote employee feedback in 2020, and began a new diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging initiative in 2022, along with various other programs. Forbes ranked Scripps Health as one of America's Best Employers by State in 2022, and Fortune named it a Best Place to Work in Healthcare for 2022 and 2023.

Ste. Genevieve (Mo.) County Memorial Hospital. Ste. Genevieve is a people-first hospital that aims to provide excellent, personalized and compassionate healthcare. Its overarching goal is to become the provider of choice and employer of choice in the region. As a small independent hospital, its organizational culture is one of its most powerful engagement tools. The practice offers comprehensive health benefits, paid time off and tuition assistance. Additionally, it offers free gym access, a wellness program, heavily discounted weight loss courses, sign-on bonuses and vaccination clinics. The system fosters a welcoming and diverse environment through teamwork initiatives and an inclusive mindset. The system has paid a portion of legal fees for employees' family members who wish to become U.S. citizens. It welcomes all ethnicities, and recognizes and respects the importance of cultural practices. Ste. Genevieve implements programs that support staff wellbeing so they are then able to provide excellent care for patients. Some examples include formal succession plans that promote within, monthly themed events, family fun nights and volunteer opportunities.

Stony Brook (N.Y.) Medicine. Stony Brook has long demonstrated its commitment to a collaborative, inclusive, enriching, respectful and rewarding work experience for all employees. All leaders attend a leadership education and development program to learn best practices in employee engagement. Feedback from employees is encouraged, with a convenient online suggestion portal, executive tabling events, daily huddles, staff meetings and leader rounding. Stony Brook provides highly competitive pay and benefits, having invested more than $50 million in non-contractual salary increases for more than 4,000 employees over the past three years. The hospital also commits to work-life balance via compressed work weeks, self-scheduling, and remote work options where practical. In addition, a dedicated resilience room allows for relaxation and programs like guided meditation, mindfulness sessions, yoga and pet therapy. The hospital also features a diverse and inclusive work environment in which the employee population closely mirrors the rich diversity of the community it serves.

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital. Tampa General believes that by meeting the personal and professional needs of team members, these team members can focus on providing the best possible care to patients, improving the quality of care, outcomes and patient experience. The health system provides a comprehensive benefits package to team members, including wellness programs, benefits for domestic partners and an array of professional development programs. It updates its compensation structure to better serve team members based on feedback and also offers flexible work opportunities such as remote work. In addition to competitive tuition reimbursement, Tampa General also offers career, leadership and personal development courses. The organization has grown from approximately 8,000 team members to more than 14,000 and has consistently received national recognition as a top employer in the state of Florida.

Texas Children's Hospital (Houston). Texas Children's uses its mission, vision and values as guiding principles to inspire and unite its team of more than 18,000 employees. The hospital recognizes that everyone, regardless of their role, has the power to be a leader, which empowers each individual to contribute meaningfully. The hospital invests in professional development programs to foster that potential. The comprehensive benefits package offers unique resources for employees in a variety of circumstances, including extra financial support for team members experiencing financial hardship. The hospital's annualized system turnover rates are approximately 10% lower than the national average. In the last two years, Texas Children's has received numerous awards and recognitions, including being named as a Best Place to Work by Houston Business Journal every year since 2015.

Tidelands Health (Georgetown, S.C.). Tidelands Health's 2,500 team members are united in their mission to establish the system as the region's first choice for health and wellness. They celebrate diversity with a culture built around a spirit of inclusion, supplemented by scholarships, tuition assistance, and a leadership academy to help develop diverse talent. Tidelands Health recognizes the hard work of staff by offering special events to celebrate all employee partners, including Team Tidelands Week, an annual Team Tidelands picnic and an annual team member softball game hosted at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans minor league baseball stadium. With four hospitals and more than 70 outpatient locations, Tidelands Health continues to expand and grow each year.

UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.). Armed with the knowledge that its people are the driving force behind its extraordinary outcomes, UCHealth hires talented, inspired individuals. All 30,000 employees are united under one guiding mission, which is to improve lives via healing, learning and discovery. Those who work at UCHealth benefit from a robust compensation package that provides health plans, paid time off, retirement plans, voluntary benefits, up to $5,250 in annual tuition reimbursement, continuing medical education and more. In 2023, Forbes ranked UCHealth at No. 12 on its Best Employers for Women list and included the system on its list of America's Best Employers By State.

UCLA Health (Los Angeles). UCLA Health’s mission is to deliver leading edge patient care, education, research and community engagement. Its benefits package includes comprehensive health plans, paid time off, a car allowance, on-site child care and workplace flexibility. The system is also focused on DEI, with 14 specific affinity groups. It features two executive level positions focused on equity, diversity and inclusion, with each reporting to top leadership. Last year, it became a member of the Healthcare Anchor Network, which catalyzes health systems to leverage hiring, purchasing, investing and other key assets to build inclusive local economies in order to address economic and racial inequities. This fiscal year, UCLA implemented a HAN initiative, which is a development program for aspiring leaders who want to pursue a supervisory leadership career. The program’s selection process focused on diverse participants, and over 400 employees vied for the initial 25-participant cohort. UCLA Health also develops its team members professionally, offering programs for leaders, women, potential leaders and general professional development. UCLA Health pays for LinkedIn Learning so all employees have access to thousands of online training courses. Turnover sits at 12%, which is 2% lower than the year before, and total voluntary turnover is 10%, 1% lower than the prior year. Based on exit interview surveys, 78.2% of employees say they would recommend UCLA Health to a friend or family member as a great place to work.

UNM Health System (Albuquerque, N.M.). UMN Health System allows employees to follow their passion, help others, and reap the benefits of a robust compensation package. Team members work in a supportive, inclusive environment with benefits that allow them to enjoy life outside of the workplace. The system provides medical, dental and vision insurance options, as well as health savings accounts, retirement plans, supplemental health plans, legal plans, an employee assistance program, educational opportunities and more. Additional perks include discounts and deals on products and services. The system was named a Best Employer By State in America by Forbes in 2023.

UR Medicine Thompson Health (Canandaigua, N.Y.). UR Medicine is guided by its values of commitment, action, respect, excellence, and service. A key component of the system's corporate culture is empowerment, with associates encouraged to share ideas and put them into action. Associates can also nominate one another for an annual Shining Star Award, with honorees chosen by a secret committee of peers. In addition, they can bring exceptional service to the attention of directors, who submit names for a quarterly service excellence award. The system offers a comprehensive health program, along with access to pet therapy and mental health benefits. The system also offers tuition reimbursement and a registered nurse residency program for recent graduates. All associates complete a mandatory culture and diversity training every year, and UR Medicine has been recognized by the Human Rights Campaign for its dedication to LGBTQ+ health. The system's CEO and other members of the executive team are fully involved in identifying innovative ways to attract and retain the best and brightest. Tactics include implementing a series of merit-based wage increases for the entire health system, revamping the hospital’s nursing leadership structure to benefit both nurses and directors, and creating a referral program for new workers. UR's workforce continues to grow and in late 2023 surpassed 2,000 associates.

UVA Health (Charlottesville, Va.). UVA Health strives to be the top public academic health system, as well as a great place to work. As a public institution, the system works as an engine for good within the state, advancing innovation, economic growth, clinical care and research for the benefit of patients and employees alike. In order to attract and maintain top talent, the system offers health coverage, retirement plans, paid time off, education benefits, wellbeing programs, employee assistance, recognition and more. In 2021, the system further committed to diversity and inclusion by hiring its first ever chief diversity and community engagement officer. The system now tracks progress on DEI goals and has spearheaded an analysis of pay equity across the School of Medicine in order to create a fair, equitable, transparent plan to reward work. In addition, the University Medical Center was recognized by the Human Rights Campaign as an LGBTQIA+ leader in their Healthcare Equality Index. The system has seen a turnover rate less than the national average and has recently launched an enterprisewide strategic plan to ensure continued success.

UW Medicine (Seattle). The 35,000 employees at UW Medicine are all integral to the system's mission of enhancing health in its communities. Knowing that employees need to be well themselves in order to achieve wellness for others, the system provides comprehensive state health and retirement benefits, as well as meaningful additions like discounted access to gyms, wellness seminars, employee affinity groups, hybrid work opportunities, parental leave, on-site childcare centers, an employee assistance program, a fully subsidized transit pass, more than 300 employee discounts, professional and personal development trainings, tuition exemption programs for 23 public universities and community colleges, and more. UW Medicine is taking action to eliminate inequities through a bias reporting tool, book clubs, the incorporation of an equity lens in critical care curriculums, and other methods. UW Medicine was named one of America's Best Employers By State and Best Employers for Women by Forbes for 2023.

UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa). UnityPoint's promise is to show its patients and team members how much they matter to this world. All team members are offered a foundational benefits package that includes medical, dental and vision coverage, life and disability insurance, and programs to help save for the future, along with flexible working options. It utilizes engagement channels for team members to share information, network, and explore opportunities to improve overall team member experience. The feedback is then used to identify improvement opportunities for all team members. Advancing talent and culture is at the center of UnityPoint's strategy, and it works to offer best-in-class career experiences by recruiting and hiring diverse talent and supporting team member growth. The health system has been recognized as a top employer by Forbes and the West Des Moines Iowa Chamber of Commerce, among others. In employee surveys, 82% expressed intent to stay within the organization, with 83.5% reporting being proud of where they work.

University Health San Antonio (Texas). University Health San Antonio is the only locally-owned health system in the region, and its employees choose to work there because of its commitment to compassionate patient care, innovation, education and discovery. The organization offers competitive benefits, including insurance through its own health plan, which ensures great flexibility and keeps premiums and copays low. The system also offers professional development programs, leadership academies and tuition reimbursement programs. The organization promotes diversity via committees, pride events, clinical outreach activities and more.

University Hospitals (Cleveland). University Hospitals strives to build a culture of trust and a sense of belonging for its 32,000 caregivers. The system promotes from within, hires from the community, volunteers in the community, and fosters innovation and economic development within the region. Its caregivers are supported by a competitive compensation program and the total rewards program, offering choice and flexibility at any stage in their careers and lives. The system also acknowledges the talent of caregivers through multiple awards for those demonstrating commitment to UH values. In 2023, UH conducted a caregiver engagement survey, which yielded results in line with the industry benchmark of 80%. UH was a 2022 and 2023 Forbes Best Large Employer, and the highest ranking among comprehensive health systems within Ohio.

The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City). The University of Kansas Health System offers career paths ranging from clinical to IT to nursing and beyond. Opportunities span more than 100 care locations. In addition to the ability to learn from experts in an academic health system setting, employees receive health insurance options, wellness resources, employee assistance programs, retirement plans and more. The system supports career development via professional certifications, tuition reimbursement, performance development, and online learning courses. Its culture of equity is backed by numerous years of recognition as a leader in LGBTQ+ healthcare equality from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. In addition, Forbes ranked The University of Kansas Health System No. 10 on its America's Best Large Employers list in 2023.

University of Miami Health System. From physicians to researchers, nurses to lab technicians, receptionists to assistants, food service workers to pharmacy staff, UHealth nurtures a culture of belonging where everyone feels valued. The health system offers diverse benefits, including three medical plans, 90% individual premium cost coverage for eligible employees, wellbeing programs and facilities, and access to mental health resources. The health system's commitment to diversity and professional development encompasses a variety of programs, policies and initiatives, such as employee surveys, pay equity reviews and employee resource groups.

University of Mississippi Medical Center (Jackson). As the state's only academic health science center, The University of Mississippi Medical Center is one of the largest employers in Mississippi. The 10,000 team members receive affordable, competitive benefits that include traditional offerings, as well as additional rewards like tuition benefits for full-time employees' children attending UMMC or Ole Miss. Honoring the cultural diversity of Mississippi, the medical center actively hires applicants from all segments of the population. The system was honored in 2023 as one of America's Best Employers By State and in 2022 as a Best Employer for Women by Forbes.

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston). MD Anderson's five core values include caring, integrity, discovery, safety and stewardship. All 25,000 employees truly commit to its goal of ending cancer. Its recent institution-wide engagement survey revealed that employees are deeply engaged, highly motivated and determined to make MD Anderson one of the best places to work. Survey engagement rates were in the 93rd percentile, and 99% of participants stated they are aware of MD Anderson’s mission, vision and values. The system offers comprehensive benefits, including voluntary retirement programs, fertility benefits and virtual physician appointments. MD Anderson’s department of workforce communities and connections connects employee communities, attracts, retains and grows diverse talent, and works with external partners to ensure all workforce members feel welcomed, valued and respected. In 2019, it launched a leadership institute focused on development, including curricula, mentoring, coaching, surveys, assessments, change enablement, and personalized development programs and services. In addition, the institute evaluates the effectiveness and evidence-basis of MD Anderson's programs. Since its launch, over 19,000 employees have participated in the customized leadership institute programming, 164 leaders have become coaches, and those new coaches have completed 1,010 coaching engagements.

The University of Vermont Health Network (Burlington). The University of Vermont Health Network offers employees unlimited opportunities for learning and development. With leading technologies, expert clinical knowledge and top research, individuals are able to make a real difference within the integrated academic system. Unique benefits of working at UVM Health Network include living and working in a region that offers over 1,000 miles of hiking trails, 587 miles of shoreline and 25 world-renowned ski resorts. The system believes in the professional and moral imperative of eradicating bias and discrimination within the workforce and community. Forbes has named the system one of America's Best Employers By State for 2023.

Valley Children's Healthcare (Madera, Calif.). Valley Children's was established in the late 1940s as the California Central Valley's very own pediatric hospital, with the mission of providing the best healthcare in the nation for children. In the system's most recent employee engagement survey, 77% of staff feel that Valley Children’s has a great culture, exceeding the national healthcare benchmark. The staff's pride in the system translates to high satisfaction rates. The system's comprehensive benefits package includes a health and wellness program, an on-site "zen den," life insurance, paid time off, pet insurance, cancer insurance and more. The system implements a family-centered care approach that honors the racial, ethnic, cultural, spiritual and socioeconomic diversity of its patients. Various educational programs provide staff with the knowledge needed to care for the region's diverse patient population and promote an inclusive culture. The system fosters a culture of learning and creates opportunities to discuss ideas, streamline processes, and improve systems and tools. In 2023, Valley launched Bring Out Our Best leadership development forums, a monthly educational offering designed to enhance leaders' knowledge, skills and abilities through peer-to-peer sharing, in-house guest speakers and facilitated discussions. According to the system's most recent survey, 75% of staff feel they have opportunities to learn and grow at Valley Children’s.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.). Founded in 1874, Vanderbilt University Medical Center's workforce of 40,000 spans nursing, research, administrative and other departments. Outside of the inclusive, vibrant community it provides, the organization offers benefits including health plans, parental leave, life insurance, retirement plans, group discounts, flexible spending accounts, and other special discounts and offers to brighten employees' days. Employees are recruited from a broad spectrum of backgrounds and experiences, with each unique perspective bringing a new richness to the organization. In 2023, Forbes ranked VUMC as a Best Employer for Diversity and one of America's Best Employers By State.

Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.). Virtua Health aims to support the professional and personal development of team members at every stage of their journey. To that end, the organization provides competitive salaries, extensive benefits packages, opportunities for professional advancement and a culture that promotes wellness. Several training and development courses are offered through Virtua's WE University, including a health care development program, a formal mentorship program, leadership development programs and more. In September 2023, Virtua launched the Colleague Culture Survey which focused on culture, engagement, safety, and nursing excellence. Virtua saw an 85% participation rate and a 4.14 engagement indicator, above the national health care average benchmarks. Virtua received the Pinnacle of Excellence Award from Press Ganey in 2022 and 2023 for its outstanding employee experience.

WVU Medicine (Morgantown, W.Va.). Thanks to its status as the state's largest employer, WVU Medicine strives to lead the region in pay and benefits as well. The robust benefits plan includes medical and prescription drug coverage, health savings accounts, dental and vision coverage, flexible spending accounts, paid time off, retirement plans and more. An employee bonus program allows employees to benefit when the system succeeds as a whole, with WVU Medicine paying team members a bonus each year if the system achieves at least a 2% operating margin target. Employees and dependents can receive educational benefits through a tuition assistance program. The system has implemented a student loan assistance program that helps employees pay off their debts sooner. The system was named an honoree of Forbes' Best Employers for Women and America's Best Employers By State lists for 2023.

WellSpan Health (York, Pa.). WellSpan Health is reimagining healthcare through comprehensive, equitable healthcare delivery. Creating a resilient and inclusive culture in which every team member feels valued is of the utmost importance to the system. Beyond traditional benefits like medical and dental, the system offers vision insurance, life insurance, matched retirement savings plans, paid time off, short-term disability coverage, educational assistance, forgivable loans for education, flexible spending, financial education resources, subsidized employee recreational benefits and a credit union. In fiscal year 2023, more than $4 million was awarded across 1,445 team members continuing education, and the system has affiliation agreements with almost 300 higher education institutions. The system greatly values diversity and has created a DEI office to spearhead inclusive recruitment, retention and support initiatives. One such initiative, a training program leading team members to become active equity allies, was launched in 2022 and has already trained nearly 150 people. To increase systemwide engagement and satisfaction, WellSpan has invested over $245 million in merit increases, rewards, and educational support for staff and providers since 2020. WellSpan Health has been recognized among the best employers in Pennsylvania by Forbes for five consecutive years.

Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.). Wellstar Health System wants to enhance health and wellbeing for patients and team members, aided by programs and decision-making in alignment with its core values. The organization consistently surveys its workforce to assess satisfaction and joy in the workplace. When team members reported needing more support for their mental and physical health needs, the system responded by offering resources such as onsite emotional health navigators, state park passes, additional paid time off, a digital health and wellness app, and wellness rooms at every facility. In addition, the organization offers a robust benefits package, wherein Wellstar pays approximately 85% of team member medical plan costs. The system has also launched a financial rewards program, the Positively Healthy Program, which incentivizes health behaviors such as annual wellness visits, mental health assessments, mammograms, colonoscopies, diet and exercise challenges, and more. According to Wellstar's annual survey, 90% of team members find joy in their work.

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health. Yale New Haven Health, believes that a team of people with diverse backgrounds can produce better ideas, better service and a genuine competitive advantage. Its goal as an employer is to attract, hire and retain the very best workers for every job, and to give them the best possible chance of succeeding and continuously growing. The health system has one of only three hospitals in New England that earned a place in the U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Other recent accolades include being named among Essence Magazine's 35 Great Places to Work and named the No. 5 hospital in the tri-state area by New York Magazine.





Companies

AMN Healthcare (Dallas). AMN Healthcare, one of Forbes' best large employers in 2022, is a staffing company committed to transforming healthcare. The company provides employees with the chance to strive for their personal and professional goals while also positively impacting the healthcare industry. With a holistic approach to management, the company encourages employees to tap into what nourishes them, offering flexible work schedules, employee resource groups, paid time off and more. The company currently has eight employee resource groups supporting LGBTQ+ awareness and equity, veterans, mental health, parents and caregivers, and more. AMN actively participates in philanthropy, volunteerism and investments in communities, nonprofits and charitable organizations. The company is also deeply passionate about sustainability and its social impact.

Abbott (Abbott Park, Ill.). Abbott's goal is to help people live fuller, healthier lives through their innovative health technologies and corporate corporate culture. The medtech and pharmaceutical giant has more than 35,000 employees in the U.S. and 114,000 all together, serving people in 160-plus countries worldwide. The company's U.S. business focuses on cardiovascular care, diabetes care, diagnostics, neuromodulation and nutrition. For the last 40 years, Abbott has been named to Fortune's Most Admired Companies and in 2020 was dubbed Fast Company's World Changing Company of 2020. Fortune has also listed Abbott among its best workplaces and the company is certified as a Great Place to Work. Diversity, equity and inclusion is an important aspect of Abbott's workplace, and a value built into its supplier and partnership selections as well. The company is listed among DiveristyInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity and among the top companies for executive women by Seramount. Over the last five years, Abbott has contributed more than $70 billion to the U.S. economy and $183 million in volunteering and giving.

AbbVie (North Chicago, Ill.). Employees of AbbVie, a pharmaceutical company aiming to develop and implement cutting-edge medicines and solutions, are all united by the common goal of improving people's lives via healthcare. Employee benefits include competitive base pay, short- and long-term incentives, comprehensive health coverage, flexible work, a phased retirement program, holistic wellbeing resources, continued education opportunities and more. The company also prioritizes diversity and inclusion to ensure that its 50,000 team members feel respected and valued. Thanks to its sizable employee base, the company has a deeply felt impact on the community, treating over 75 conditions for approximately 50 million people in more than 175 countries. The company has been recognized for its achievements many times over, including being named as a Fortune Best Company to Work For in 2024.

Altera Digital Health (Niagara Falls, N.Y.). Altera aims to make healthcare easier to access, understand and navigate for the average person. Its digital platform leads to a better everyday experience for users, built to fit around hospital staffers, providers and patients. Altera is partnered with a number of major health systems, including New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health and Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial. Altera launched its first EHR, Sunrise, in 1998 and has continued to grow through new partnerships, acquisitions and product releases. Its workers are provided with comprehensive health and medical benefits, education opportunities, stock and ownership options, unlimited vacation time, community volunteering opportunities, flexible work from home schedules and community groups that gather to share common interests.

Amgen (Thousand Oaks, Calif.). Amgen is a global biotechnology leader, dedicated to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. Since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential. Its employee creed is "live, win, thrive." Its employees prioritize putting patients first, fulfilled by a mission to transform science and life. The company never wants its employees to be limited by their imagination, but rather, to go above and beyond traditional thinking. Amgen offers strong employee benefits and health plans, and has strong ties to its community and volunteer opportunities. The company also offers a strong diversity and inclusion program, as well as additional benefits for veteran employees.

BD (Franklin Lakes, N.J.). BD is a global medtech company with more than 75,000 employees. The company is committed to creating solutions that improve care delivery efficiency and enable lab scientists to conduct their work with more precision. According to BD's website, "Advancing the world of healthcare" is its purpose. BD has earned a variety of workplace awards, including accolades from DivsersityInc, a Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ equality recognition, and a spot on Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies. The company works to support an inclusive culture and has associate resource groups centered on a variety of backgrounds, nurses, veterans and women's initiatives.

Biogen (Cambridge, Mass.). Biogen is a leading biotechnology company that pioneers innovative science to deliver new medicines to transform patients’ lives. Its culture prioritizes pioneering, thinking broadly, driving results, ethics and inclusivity. Biogen is also committed to uplifting its team members, only achieving success as a company when everyone feels valued, respected and encouraged every day. It wants to enrich and build pathways for all employees. Biogen also believes that a diverse array of backgrounds makes the company stronger and serves patients better. Its benefits package includes thorough healthcare, health advocates and telemedicine services, wellness and physical health programs, on-site fitness centers and global medical assistance. The company has generous compensation packages, retirement and savings plans, incentive grants, financial advising, tuition reimbursement and legal referrals. Biogen is also committed to emotional wellbeing, offering generous time off, paid sabbaticals, on-site childcare and more.

Boston Scientific (Marlborough, Mass.). Bringing over three decades of experience to the medical device industry, Boston Scientific's creativity and passion for human life help shape the lives of patients across the world. The company attracts employees who are hungry for change and are eager to have a positive impact on the world. Boston Scientific encourages its over 27,000 colleagues to further develop their careers, with managers providing those they supervise with individual professional development support. The company is also setting a "3Up" goal to diversify their workforce, aiming to increase the representation of women and multicultural talent at the supervisor and manager levels by 3% each. In addition, the company supports U.S. veterans and persons with disabilities. Workers are provided with competitive core benefits and flexible options based on individual needs.

Cardinal Health (Dublin, Ohio). Cardinal Health is a global pharmaceutical and medical products distributor with approximately 48,000 employees worldwide. The $205 billion company also provides performance and data solutions to healthcare facilities, and applies a customer-centric approach to solving complexities within healthcare delivery. Cardinal is committed to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace to support the unique talents of each team member. Employees have access to resource groups, including the Asian Pacific American network and women's impact network. Cardinal has a competitive benefits package including tuition reimbursement and flexible spending accounts. The company also provides training and development, mentoring and leadership programs for professional growth.

CareCredit (Costa Mesa, Calif.). CareCredit offers patients a health and wellness credit card with flexible financing options at over 260,000 locations nationwide. As CareCredit is accepted at major retailers including Walmart, Walgreens, Sleep Number, Sam's Club, Rite Aid and Duane Reade, CareCredit employees are an integral part of a transformative movement in healthcare. Team members are dedicated to caring for CareCredit's 11.8 million-plus cardholders, resulting in a 97% satisfaction rate. CareCredit deeply believes in cultivating a diverse, empowered workforce that is constantly improving.

Centene (St. Louis). Centene, which covers around 27.5 million members with its health plans, aims to help members and their 67,700-plus employees live healthier lives. The company promotes a collaborative and inclusive work environment, allowing workplace flexibility with hybrid and remote work so team members can find the right balance for them and their families. In addition to typical benefits, Centene also offers an onsite fitness center, discounts to local gyms, and access to Centene University, a continuing education opportunity for career development and self-directed learning. Centene also has a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and all members of the recruiting team are certified diversity recruiters. Fortune ranked Centene No. 13 on its list of Best Workplaces in Health Care for 2023 and recognized it as one of the best employers for diversity. The company has multiple employee improvement groups, including a women's network, veterans and military families network, intergenerational network and LGBTQIA+ network.

Conifer Health Solutions (Dallas). Conifer, a Tenet-owned company, works with hospitals, health systems, physician groups and unions to provide revenue cycle and value-based care solutions. At Conifer, team members are a part of something big, with the company responsible for more than 5 million managed lives and $24 billion-plus of net patient revenue managed annually. Conifer and its employees are also dedicated to making a positive impact on the community. Conifer team members volunteer in local communities and provide charitable gifts for more healthy communities nationwide. The company has a 97% member satisfaction rate, 86% member engagement and 3:1 return on investment.

CorroHealth (Plano, Texas). CarroHealth focuses on revenue cycle solutions for healthcare organizations. Team members are part of the intentionally-constructed company, with exports in the revenue cycle and technology supporting partners at an elite level. CorroHealth offers employees a competitive pay and benefits package, as well as meaningful growth opportunities. CarroHealth also has a flexible working environment. Last year, CarroHealth India was honored as a certified Great Place to Work. The company has more than 8,500 employees worldwide, all of whom are focused on growing its business.

Elevance Health (Indianapolis). Elevance Health is fueled by inclusivity, teamwork and a drive for continued growth. With a strong commitment to both its people and the communities it serves, the company invests in teammates so that they can positively impact healthcare as a whole. Elevance covers the entirety of employee preventative care, gives them the resources needed to stay healthy, and rewards their health-conscious efforts. The company also allows for flexible work options and paid time off, resulting in a better work-life balance. Other unique benefits include adoption and surrogacy assistance, parental leave and a parental transition week, critical caregiving leave and a caregiver resource app. The company embraces and leverages diverse perspectives to create a higher performance workforce that benefits all stakeholders. With a collection of business resource groups, employees seek connection along with personal and professional growth. In 2020, a third party conducted a gender and race pay-equity analysis that found women and people of color received pay within 1% of male and white counterparts at Elevance. The company closely tracks pay practices to ensure continued fair pay.

Eli Lilly (Indianapolis). Eli Lilly creates and provides medication for individuals worldwide. The company prioritizes giving patients a chance at health and healing. Eli also delivers innovative clinical trials, which reflect the diversity of the world and help ensure medicines are accessible and affordable. The company started over 150 years ago, recruiting team members to harness the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine to help solve some of the world's most significant health challenges. Eli Lilly has more than 42,000 employees worldwide, 10,000 employees engaged in research, clinical research in over 55 countries, manufacturing plants in nine countries and products marketed in 110 countries. The company prioritizes giving back not only through its work, but also through employee volunteer and community opportunities. Its open career areas include manufacturing, sales, marketing, medical, finance, business, legal and more.

Ensemble Health Partners (Cincinnati). Ensemble Health Partners aims to keep hospitals healthy, thus allowing the hospitals to keep their communities healthy. With a culture rooted in collaboration, growth and innovation, the company encourages teammates to do their best work and show up as their best selves. To that end, Ensemble invests in associates' professional development, supporting their journeys to earning professional certifications relevant to their fields and providing tuition reimbursement. In addition, the company offers a comprehensive benefits package designed to support the physical, emotional and financial health of associates and their families, including healthcare, time off, retirement and wellbeing programs, with additional incentive programs urging employees to go above and beyond. The company implements an annual associate survey called "Speak Up!", in which employees provide feedback about wins and areas for improvement.

Epic Systems (Verona, Wis.). Founded in 1979 with fewer than four employees, Epic has now become a dominant acute care hospital EHR across the nation. The company aims to "help people get well, help people stay well, and help future generations be healthier." Epic is employee-owned and developer led, and spends 38% of operating expenses on research and development. In the last year, Epic was named one of the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion from the 100 Disability Inclusion and Equity 100 Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion. Epic has employee resource groups focused on employees of color, people with disabilities, and women in the workplace. It also has a program to match new expectant parents to mentors who can offer their support during the transition to and from parental leave. Epic is known for its innovative and creative culture, and provides a scenic workplace campus with themed buildings and amenities for employees.

Health Catalyst (South Jordan, Utah). Health Catalyst, a data analytics technology and services company, employs curious, intelligent, life-long learners who are committed to healthcare excellence. Each team member is deeply invested in finding solutions that allow clients to see improvements across the clinical, financial and operational spectrum. Health Catalyst rewards employees' hard work with benefits including flexible paid time off, 18 paid company holidays, paid parental leave, remote work opportunities, medical and team member assistance programs, wellness reimbursements, education reimbursements and more. The company is relentlessly pursuing diversity and inclusivity, recognizing the moral imperative and the business benefits associated with celebrating new ideas and perspectives. In March 2024, the Women Tech Council listed Health Catalyst on its 2024 Shatter List for the seventh time, honoring its mission to eradicate barriers to women in the workforce.

HealthTrust Performance Group (Nashville, Tenn.). HealthTrust Performance Group, a healthcare performance improvement company owned and operated by providers, is dedicated to making missions possible. A pillar of the company’s values is “care like family,” which extends to employees, members and partners. To support the company’s strategic efforts, HealthTrust fosters a workplace culture of agility, resilience and accountability. It also further amplifies its efforts in diversity and inclusion, as well as environmental, social and corporate governance stewardship. Benefits of working at HealthTrust Performance Group include retirement plans, life insurance, paid time off, health coverage, flexible scheduling and amenities such as daycare, fitness centers, dry cleaning and pet insurance at certain office locations. Additional perks include consumer discounts, tuition reimbursement, adoption assistance, fitness classes, stock purchase plans, professional development opportunities and more.

Henry Schein (Melville, N.Y.). An distributor of medical and dental products and services, Henry Schein employs over 25,000 team members and serves more than 1 million customers worldwide. In order to attract and retain top talent, the company offers a comprehensive benefits package with insurance coverage, 401(k) retirement plan matching, time off, income protection, a work life assistance program, flexible spending accounts, educational benefits, volunteer opportunities, a worldwide scholarship program and more. Physical wellness services such as activity challenges and condition screenings are offered, as well as emotional wellness programs like meditation and employee resource groups. The company also gives back to the community via programs such as Henry Schein Cares, demonstrating its drive for advanced health equity, environmental sustainability, supply chain resilience, and ethical governance. In addition, Henry Schein has earned a number of recognitions for its commitment to diversity and equality, including a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index in 2022.

Humana (Louisville, Ky.). Humana lets employees turn their professional and personal goals into reality, with each team member making a measurable contribution to healthcare. The company is driven by caring, curiosity and commitment. While team members provide value to members and patients, Humana rewards them with benefits that promote wellness. This includes financial health with competitive and supplemental pay, 401(k) retirement match plans, financial navigation services, homeowners and auto quote services, and more. To ensure employees are functioning at their best, Humana also offers medical, dental and vision benefits, as well as health plan incentives, employee assistance programs, on-site screenings and vaccines, and other wellness programs. To develop employees, the company provides internal and external learning events, tuition assistance, training sessions, leadership development, mentorships and scholarships. Outside of work, team members are given paid time off, volunteer time, jury duty pay, employee charity matching, parking discounts and transit services, retailer discount programs and much more. The company was certified as a Great Place to Work for 2023-2024.

Huron (Chicago). Huron Consulting Group is committed to helping healthcare organizations connect with the right people, processes and technology across the industry. It offers revenue cycle, operations, care transformation, strategy, financial advising and more. Huron serves all healthcare markets, from ASCs to children's hospitals and cancer centers. Its comprehensive benefits package supports employees' physical, emotional, financial health and wellbeing throughout their careers. Huron is committed to providing growth and development opportunities, community support and high financial compensation. Its wellness program focuses on all aspects of personal wellbeing, including health, work-life blend and family-focused benefits. Huron is focused on supporting its employees through the support of "the whole person." It also offers flexible working benefits and generous paid time off. The company practices transparency, with welfare benefits disclosed on the website so employees and future employees can understand their full benefits.

Intuitive (Sunnyvale, Calif.). Supported by a team of driven, innovative problem-solvers, Intuitive is shaping the future of minimally invasive healthcare. Employees are bonded by a shared commitment to expanding accessibility to care and creating new solutions with a deeper purpose. The company, fueled by a need for a broad scope of skill sets and perspectives, cultivates inclusion, diversity and belonging. In addition, Intuitive has implemented an environmental, social and governance strategy that emphasizes sustainability, social responsibility and transparency. This strategy impacts the workplace culture, as well as supply chain management, customer support and training, and community actions. With perks above and beyond salary, employees receive benefits that attend to their physical, social, emotional, financial and professional wellbeing. Depending on campus and country, employees may have access to electric car charging, dry cleaning services, technology discounts, language learning programs, work from home office furniture and more. Among various other achievements, Intuitive was named one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For in 2024.

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J.). In 2023, Johnson & Johnson was named a Fortune World's Most Admired Company for the 21st consecutive year, thanks to its deep dedication to social responsibility and innovation. Since its establishment in 1886, the company has aimed to alter healthcare through the creation of life-saving treatments, medtech inventions and pharmaceutical products. Employees benefit from unique, life-changing benefits that go beyond the typical, including adoption, fertility and surrogacy benefits, global parental leave, military benefits, caregiver support, transgender-inclusive and same-sex partner health insurance coverage, global volunteer leave, bereavement leave, wellbeing reimbursements, college coaching and student loan counseling, and mental health resources. The organization comprises 134,000 people, all of whom were hired with diversity and inclusion in mind.

LeanTaaS (Santa Clara, Calif.). LeanTaaS employs team members who are passionate about creating technology that expands patient access and assists care providers. Regardless of where in the nation they are located, employees are supported and encouraged to tap into the company's ecosystem, which is designed to help them grow and operate as their best selves. The company ensures the physical, mental and financial wellness of employees through a comprehensive benefits package that includes competitive compensation, stock options, health and wellness programs, 401(k) retirement plan matching, education and skill reimbursement, and more. At the start of 2024, the company hosted a company kickoff event, bringing together the entire company in one location for the first time since the onset of Covid-19 to celebrate its mission of helping health systems via AI and predictive analytics solutions.

MCG Health (Seattle). MCG Health team members are all passionate about positively impacting healthcare, transforming care delivery, and creating a common clinical and technological language between hospitals, payers and government agencies. Employees benefit from insurance coverage, a telemedicine benefit, an employee assistance program, and more. Through parent company Hearst, MCG offers eligible employees an online MBA program via Western Governor’s University with tuition paid 100% for successful graduates. In addition, team members can access the Hearst Leadership Development Program and the Hearst Change Agent Program. The company also provides a flexible work environment, with remote work allowed. Their Seattle office was designed with collaboration in mind rather than cubicles. In 2020, the company formed the IDEAS committee, spearheading internal process changes to foster growth in inclusion, diversity, equity, accessibility and sensitivity. The company had an 88% employee retention rate in 2023 and added 51 external new hires.

Medline Industries (Northfield, Ill.). For upwards of 50 years, Medline Industries' employees have aimed to provide quality medical products to healthcare providers and end users. Knowing that employees are its top asset, the company invests in top-of-the-line benefits, flexible work options, various wellbeing programs, retirement plans, tuition reimbursement programs, Weight Watchers programs, free biometric screenings, mammograms and more. The company has also created seven employee resource groups to promote an inclusive workplace, with more groups in the pipeline. Teammate wins are celebrated via an annual employee appreciation week. In 2023, Forbes named Medline as one of the best large employers, best employers for new grads, best employers for women, and best employers in the state of Illinois.

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland). Mission-based and people-centric, Medtronic wants to lessen pain, extend lifespans and bring wellness to people all over the globe. Culturally, the company focuses on using decisive action to achieve results and fostering a work environment that will help employees best tap into their potential. The company sees diversity of thought, background and experience as key to innovation and growth. That includes a commitment to developing individuals at the start of their careers. Medtronic was named as one of the Best Employers for New Graduates by Forbes in both 2020 and 2021. In 2022, it was named one of the best places to work globally by Great Places to Work and Fortune.

Merck (Kenilworth, N.J.). Merck has been a top biopharmaceutical research company for over 130 years, developing and distributing medicines and vaccines. The company is driven by its core values, including diversity, equity and inclusion, leadership, patient care and its history. Its benefits and wellbeing package provides compensation, benefit programs and resources that support its employees' professional and personal wellbeing. Diversity initiatives are also fundamental to Merck and what they do every day. Employees are recognized and empowered to bring unique ideas that push the company in alternative directions. Additionally, the company offers opportunities for students, including internships, continuing education and reimbursements. It has been named a top place to work by publications including BuiltIn, Glassdoor, the Human Rights Campaign, Military Friendly and DisabilityIN.

MobileHelp (Boca Raton, Fla.). MobileHelp was founded in 2006 as a provider of mobile-personal emergency response systems. Last year, the company earned a 5-star rating from Best Company and earned recognition as "best of the best" and "great customer service." MobileHelp has a "work hard, play hard" culture with a strong commitment to giving back to the community. The company has a colleague recognition program called Hero Program, an onsite gym and cafe, and a competitive benefits practice.

NRC Health (Lincoln, Neb.). At the core of NRC Health is a mission to bring human understanding to clients' patients and communities, a sentiment that extends to NRC's own associates. The company provides competitive compensation, insurance coverage, financial and lifestyle coaching, paid time off, paid parental and emergency leave, employee-led committees and groups dedicated to a variety of efforts, wellness tools, a health savings account, performance-based pay increases, flexible work options, and more. Team members are encouraged to give back with paid volunteer hours, support and celebrate one another through events and company gatherings, and develop personalized career paths. In 2021, the company created a belonging group and a diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging statement that lays out the company's goal of continually honoring diversity.

Nimble Solutions (St. Louis). Nimble Solutions is a revenue cycle management company that provides solutions for ambulatory surgery centers, surgical clinics, surgical hospitals and anesthesia groups. Its core purpose is to create wealth, freedom and peace of mind for clients and their employees. To achieve this mission, all Nimble employees bring passion, enthusiasm, positivity, expertise, excellence, mindsets, and innovative spirits to their roles. Employees are able to access leading regional and national insurance options, including flex-savings accounts. The company also offers a 401(k) matching retirement savings program, flexible schedules with remote and hybrid work opportunities, and accruing paid time off. At Nimble Solutions, team members are encouraged to learn, grow and advance, endeavors that are supported by monthly podcasts, town halls, leadership summits and more. The company boasts a voluntary U.S. retention of 72%.

North American Partners in Anesthesia (Melville, N.Y.). North American Partners in Anesthesia has been an industry-leading single-specialty anesthesia management service for nearly 40 years, bringing patient-centric anesthesia and pain management care to almost 400 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and offices. Recognizing that providing quality patient care requires attracting and satisfying talented anesthesia clinicians, the company creates a healthy and rewarding work environment for all team members. Alongside standard benefits, the company offers flexible scheduling, a national network of locations, leadership development programs, career growth opportunities, relocation opportunities and more. The company has also solidified its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion by not only expanding diversity in its talent base enterprisewide, but also hiring an internal leader for DEI and corporate social responsibility. Despite high rates of turnover throughout the healthcare industry, NAPA is annually retaining more than 94% of its workforce.

Notable Health (San Mateo, Calif.). Notable Health uses AI product solutions to relieve administrative burden for healthcare organizations. The company is on a mission to help fix the U.S. healthcare system and can only achieve its goals with a world-class team. Notable aims to create a culture of innovation that encourages teams to tackle big challenges that will redefine the industry. Employees are energized by this mission and find the work rewarding. Notable embraces diversity and has created a workplace where everyone can succeed. The company has a low percentage of voluntary employee turnover and allows for a flexible working environment.

Nuance (Burlington, Mass.). Nuance, a Microsoft company, focuses on solutions that drive efficiencies in the healthcare documentation process, increase revenue and deliver more accurate reimbursements. The company delivers $1 billion-plus appropriate reimbursement for healthcare organizations and more than $3 billion annual savings for enterprises. As a Microsoft company, Nuance employees enjoy competitive pay, bonuses and stock awards based on performance, and access to professional development. The company is committed to pay equity and engendering diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Employees can also join resource groups for social activities and networking.

Optum (Eden Prairie, Minn.). Optum, a UnitedHealth Group company, is a healthcare services company focusing on care delivery, pharmacy, revenue cycle management and data analytics. The company aims to lower the cost of care and improve outcomes with its interconnected network. Optum has 310,000 employees worldwide and includes one of the largest physician networks in the nation. Social responsibility is an important part of the culture at Optum, and the company supports more than 20,000 charities through donations and volunteer hours. The company is also committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, and has a partnership with national organizations including The National Black MBA Association, The Forum on Workplace Inclusion and AARP.

Oracle Cerner (Austin, Texas). Oracle Cerner is an integrated technology company that offers a collection of cloud technologies, applications, databases, storage and servers to empower modern business. Aided by a talented workforce, Oracle technology has been adopted by more than 420,000 customers across 175 countries to accelerate their digital transformation. Employees take pride in working at Oracle, which is the No. 1 embedded database, the No. 1 application server, the No. 1 in enterprise performance management and is trusted by leaders in the telecommunications, retail, engineering, construction, aerospace and defense industries. In 2022, Oracle completed the acquisition of Cerner, which provides digital information systems used for hospitals and health systems and enables medical professionals to deliver better healthcare. Cerner encourages its employees to be pioneers and innovators, spending $5.6 billion on cumulative research and development investments. The company grants substantial resources annually in support of health, education and wellness initiatives. It is committed to philanthropy, emphasizing taking care of the community.

Pacira (Parsippany, N.J.). Pacira, a bioscience company dedicated to providing non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions, recruits team members who are passionate, engaged, collaborative and innovative. The company is committed to ensuring the workplace environment is inclusive and welcoming, promoting the values of trust, transparency and accountability. Pacira puts patients first, while centering and celebrating the dedication of its people. All employees begin each day with an opportunity to positively impact healthcare, whether in an office or in a lab setting.

R1 RCM (Murray, Utah). R1 RCM is a revenue cycle management solution provider working with health systems across the U.S. The company has 30,000-plus employees worldwide serving more than 30,000 providers. R1 has a culture of thinking boldly and challenging the norm to grow and achieve its goals. In addition to a competitive pay and benefits package, R1 offers a wellbeing platform to team members to foster wellness and earn up to $250. The company also prizes continuous learning and has professional development opportunities including leadership experiences, technical training and tuition reimbursement. At the corporate level, R1 has an environmental, social and governance framework to lead innovation in the workplace and give back to local communities. Diversity, equity and inclusion is also essential to R1's culture, with 85% of employees satisfied with inclusion and diversity efforts, 53% of leadership being women and 19% of leadership being racially diverse. R1 is Great Place to Work certified in the U.S. and India, and has earned recognition from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

SCA Health (Deerfield, Ill.). SCA Health, a chain of 320-plus surgical facilities, is owned by Optum. The company has more than 11,300 teammates and 9,200 physicians in their network, serving more than 1.43 million patients per year. SCA Health has earned the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health and its centers have been ranked as top in the nation by Newsweek for the last three years. Teammates have the opportunity to grow their careers with SCA Health through the perioperative 101 clinical leader program and perioperative 101 nursing program. In 2021, the company added inclusion to its values and hired its first diversity director and talent acquisition recruiter to make its workforce more diverse. SCA Health also offers teammate resource groups focused on women's network, mental health and substance abuse disorder network, LGBTQ network and more. SCA Health also prizes volunteer efforts and plans a Day of Services each year to support national and local charities nationwide. Teammates also have the opportunity to join the One World Surgery mission trips to Honduras.

Sound Physicians (Tacoma, Wash.). Sound Physicians aims to measurably improve the quality, satisfaction and financial performance of healthcare delivery via excellent patient care, investments in its people, and performance management expertise. This mission is the underlying thread informing the company's recruitment processes, contract management, process design, clinician training and more. Sound Physicians' benefits package includes comprehensive medical, prescription, dental and vision coverage, a health savings account contribution that increases with tenure, reimbursement support for nursing mothers, a confidential employee assistance program, a peer support program, a performance evaluation and career development program, tax-free continuing medical education through their SoundInstitute, and much more. Thanks to the company's culture, emphasis on diversity, and strong benefits, 71% of Sound Physicians employees rated it as a great place to work in 2022.

Surgery Partners (Nashville, Tenn.). Surgery Partners operates more than 180 ambulatory surgery centers and surgical facilities nationwide, with a focus on joint venture centers and de novo facilities to support high quality, cost effective care. Surgery Partners has more than 12,000 employees and 4,600 affiliated physicians who serve 600,000-plus patients annually. Surgery Partners earned recognition as a Top Workplace in Healthcare in 2022 for a company of its size. The company is also dedicated to workplace diversity and inclusion.

Stryker (Kalamazoo, Mich.). Stryker is a medical technology company with over 46,000 employees across the globe. For the past five years, it has been named a World's Best Workplace by Great Places to Work. Employees are actively engaged in improving the workplace, with 96% of employees participating in the annual engagement survey. Stryker's board of directors is 80% women or minorities, demonstrating its commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. In addition to taking care of its people, Stryker takes care of the environment. In the past five years alone, it has helped divert 25 million pounds of medical waste from landfills.

Symplr (Houston). Partnering with nine of every 10 hospitals nationwide, Symplr provides healthcare operations software and services to caregivers, freeing up their time for patients. The company fosters a positive environment that values teamwork, encourages innovation, and emphasizes actions and outcomes. Over the past 30 years, Symplr has built a unified, people-first culture. Its people are rewarded with robust benefits, including health, wellness and financial benefits, paid time off, a remote-first work environment, eight employee resource groups, paid volunteer days and more. The company has also established Symplr University, a learning management system, to foster an educational and stimulating environment. Comparably, which covers various award categories based on input and feedback from company employees, recognized Symplr in 2023 for its culture, compensation, happiness, perks and benefits, work-life balance, career growth, outlook and teams engineering, as well as naming on the best CEOs for women and best CEOs for diversity lists.

T-Mobile (Bellevue, Wash.). T-Mobile is turning its business focus to the healthcare industry, providing compliant, seamless and patient-centered communication. The phone company helps patients with appointment reminders, secure text messages and other important patient support, while protecting personal contact information. The company is also committed to creating telemedicine opportunities and improving rural healthcare. T-Mobile offers thorough benefits including medical, dental and vision, paid time off, tuition reimbursements for ongoing education, a discount program for things like travel and electronics, childcare, adoption and surrogacy benefits and employee stock grants.

Thoughtful AI (Austin, Texas). Thoughtful AI elevates health systems by keeping the revenue cycle running non-stop, error free and with speed and accuracy. It provides a comprehensive layer of automation and AI throughout organizations to improve revenue cycle management. Employees are proud to be part of Thoughtful AI, which helps health systems see an average 70% reduction in time spent scheduling, 60% reduction in in-person patient registration activities, an 80% reduction in time spent with charge capture and a 75% reduction in claim denials. Its "warrior" culture promotes a competitive spirit, a relentless pursuit of success and a willingness to face challenges head-on, encouraging individuals and teams to adopt a proactive and passionate approach to achieving goals.

Trusted Health (San Francisco). A team of clinicians from across the industry set the tone for innovation at Trusted Health. The company connects clinicians with contract job opportunities. The workforce management platform aims to accelerate clinical cost savings and boost nurse retention through a centralized, technology-enabled staffing model. Trusted Health has a flexible working model and competitive benefits for employees.

United Surgical Partners International (Dallas). United Surgical Partners International, owned by Tenet Healthcare, has around 480 ASCs and surgical hospitals in its portfolio. The company partners with around 11,000 physicians across 35 states, and has 20,000 team members overall. As part of Tenet, USPI offers employees leadership and professional development opportunities, including more than 100 residencies and fellowships. The company also has a corporate mentorship model and graduate medical education programs. Diversity, equity and inclusion is top of mind for USPI and Tenet, guided by the company's diversity council and employee resource groups. The company is committed to building a talent pipeline that reflects the communities it serves and elevating leadership from underrepresented groups.

Vituity (Emeryville, Calif.). Vituity, a physician-owned partnership, is driven by a singular focus on enhancing the lives of patients and employees alike. The company is passionate about diversity, inclusion and accountability. Vituity's Bridge to Brilliance Program, led by its community impact and social responsibility team, offers resources and support to future and current healthcare professionals who are part of underrepresented communities in medicine. This program involves scholarships, sign-on bonuses, mentorship, and more. The company is committed to onboarding clinicians and employees with a broad range of backgrounds, viewpoints and experiences so that they are better equipped to serve patients.

Waystar (Louisville, Ky.). At Waystar, modern cloud-based software helps simplify healthcare payments, enabling clients to prioritize patient care while optimizing financial performance. The company culture is that of honesty, kindness, passion, curiosity, focus, optimism, top-notch performance, and drive. To ensure that team members are showing up at their best, the company offers core supplemental insurance plan options, access to the wellness program Virgin Pulse and other at-home wellness and physical therapy resources, paid time off, matching 401(k) retirement plans, paid leave and parental support, education and self-development opportunities, and more. Waystar is currently launching a career pathing software, Workday Talent, to assist team members and leaders in charting career pathways. The workplace environment is one of diversity, inclusion and belonging, with five established affinity groups including Black and Indigenous People of Color, LGBTQIA+, Women of Waystar, Families of Waystar, and Military of Waystar. The results of Waystar's recent annual engagement survey showed a 92% team member response rate, with all scores above industry benchmarks.

Xtend (Hendersonville, Tenn.). Xtend, the healthcare arm of Navient, improves clients' financial health through innovative solutions and personalized service. At its center is a drive to be the best, work collaboratively, earn trust within and outside the organization, and stay innovative. The company culture is that of continuous learning and self-improvement, with team members participating in tens of thousands of training and certification hours each year. Colleagues are empowered to join in enterprisewide efforts to make the world better, from building a sustainable economy through improved operational efficiencies to donating time and resources to underserved communities. The enterprise shows its commitment to diversity through its vendor relationships, partnering with minority-owned, women-owned, veteran- and service disabled-owned, LGBT business enterprise, and small business suppliers whenever possible. It also launched several DEI initiatives and employee resource groups. The company is a staunch supporter of pay equity in the workplace.



Zotec (Carmel, Ind.). Zotec provides revenue cycle management solutions for healthcare organizations, with more than 25,000 clinicians using its solutions to process 120 million encounters annually. Zotec earned the Best Places to Work in Indiana recognition from 2020-24 and aims to foster a culture that empowers every employee toward greatness. The company offers a competitive benefits package, including wellness programs and fitness education. It also prizes giving back to the community and supports volunteering and charitable giving at the local level.