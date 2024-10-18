Maine system asks 3 senior leaders to resign

Bangor, Maine-based Northern Light Health has eliminated the role of its system vice president and foundation president following multiple leadership moves.

Mike Smith's roles with the health system and Northern Light Health Foundation have been eliminated, according to an Oct. 18 news release shared with Becker's.

"This action was one of several difficult but necessary decisions that have been carried out this week as Northern Light Health works to reduce operating expenses and establish a smaller, more nimble leadership team," the release said.

In addition to Mr. Smith, Northern Light asked two other leaders to resign from their roles, system spokesperson Suzanne Spruce confirmed to Becker's.

Tricia Costigan stepped down as president of Waterville, Maine-based Northern Light Inland Hospital and Northern Light Continuing Care Lakewood, according to an Oct. 17 news release.

Gregory LaFrancois stepped down as president of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, according to an Oct. 16 memo.

"For several months Northern Light Health has been implementing changes to transform care delivery and access to address patient needs," Ms. Spruce said in a statement. The changes are designed to provide high-quality, consistent care for patients, ensure access and invest in critical staff and equipment, she said.

Some of the changes affect the administrative structure of the organization, Ms. Spruce said.

"These changes reduce operational costs while creating shared oversight roles and responsibilities to better align services for our communities and our staff," she said.

Here are five other leadership moves the health system made over three days:

Charlie Therrien has assumed the responsibilities of Mr. Smith's roles. Mr. Therrien will remain president of Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland, Maine. He is now a regional president and responsible for the duties of foundation president, the Oct. 18 release said.





Cynthia Faulkner's role was expanded to provide operational oversight of the foundation. She has served as director of philanthropy for Northern Light Mercy Hospital and vice president of philanthropy services, the release said.





Randy Clark was named the new leader of Northern Light Inland Hospital and Northern Light Continuing Care Lakewood. He will continue in his current role as president of Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield, Maine.





Marie Vienneau, BSN, was also named a regional president. She will continue as president of Northern Light CA Dean Hospital in Greenville, Maine, and Northern Light Mayo Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine.





Ava Collins, who leads the Northern Light Lafayette Family Cancer Institute in Brewer, was named interim president at Eastern Maine Medical Center in addition to those duties.

Another recent change is the system's new relationship with Compass One, which is designed to reduce costs through efficiencies in operations, Ms. Spruce said.

"Compass One will facilitate food and nutrition services, as well as environmental services, in our acute care facilities starting January 1, 2025," she said. "There are no layoffs associated with this new relationship and all affected employees will have the opportunity to transition their employment to Compass One."