Maine system shuffles leadership after 2 hospital presidents exit

Tricia Costigan has stepped down as president of two Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health facilities following the resignation of another hospital president.

Ms. Costigan stepped down from her leadership role at Northern Light Inland Hospital and Northern Light Continuing Care Lakewood, both in Waterville, Maine, according to an Oct. 17 news release shared with Becker's.

Randy Clark was named the new leader of both facilities. He also will continue in his current roles as president of Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield, Maine, and system senior vice president, the release said.

Here are three other leadership moves the health system recently made:

Mr. Clark will report to Marie Vienneau, BSN, who was named regional president. She will continue as senior vice president of the system and president of Northern Light CA Dean Hospital in Greenville, Maine, and Northern Light Mayo Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, the release said.





Gregory LaFrancois stepped down as president of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, according to an Oct. 16 memo.





Ava Collins, who also leads the Northern Light Lafayette Family Cancer Institute in Brewer, was named interim president at Eastern Maine Medical Center.

In August, the system cut some positions at its Presque Isle, Maine-based Northern Light AR Gould Hospital, including management roles.

Northern Light Health includes 10 hospitals, as well as nursing homes and primary care locations.