6 CHRO moves in 2025

Here are the chief human resources officer moves at hospitals and health systems reported by Becker’s in 2025:

1. Gerald “Jerry” Staley was named CHRO of Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health.

2. Ruchita Sharma was appointed CHRO of New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery.

3. Karey Powers was appointed CHRO of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia.

4. Ed Callahan was appointed CHRO of Doylestown (Pa.) Hospital.

5. Julie Kline was appointed CHRO of Erie County Medical Center Corp., a Buffalo, N.Y.-based organization that operates a 573-bed advanced academic medical center.

6. Deborah Yount was named CHRO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health.