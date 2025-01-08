Sutter Health taps new CHRO

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health has named Deborah Yount chief human resources officer, effective March 3.

Ms. Yount succeeds Gail Lerch, who has served as interim CHRO since September 2023, according to a Jan. 8 news release.

In her new role, Ms. Yount will lead Sutter Health's HR division and overall people strategy, with emphasis on workforce development, recruitment and retention, well-being initiatives and employee engagement.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Yount served as CHRO for AtriCure, an atrial fibrillation technologies provider.