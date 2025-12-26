Editor’s note: This page will continue to be updated.

Dec. 8-26

1. Perry Sham was named CFO of Niagara Falls (N.Y.) Memorial Medical Center.

2. Amy Gonzalez was named assistant CFO of Coral Gables (Fla.) Hospital.

3. Jonathan Rosenthal was named CFO of Ascension St. Joseph Hospital – Chicago after serving in an interim capacity.

4. Grayson Taylor was named CFO of Waco-based Ascension Providence.

5. Karen Coleman will retire as assistant CFO of Laredo (Texas) Medical Center.

6. Cheryl Matejka, CFO of St. Louis-based Mercy, will retire Dec. 31, after being with the system for 19 years.

7. Sef Ghanem was appointed vice president of finance and CFO of Wakefield, R.I.-based South County Health.

8. Muriel Osburn was named CFO of Meridian, Miss.-based Baptist Anderson Regional Medical Center.

9. Kevin Hammons, was appointed CEO of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems and Jason Johnson was named system executive vice president and CFO. Mr. Hammons previously served as system CFO. The two have served in these roles on an interim basis since Oct. 1 following CEO Tim Hingtgen’s retirement.

10. Carlos Bohorquez was named CFO of San Diego-based UC San Diego Health.

Dec. 1-4

1. Amy Rice was named CFO of Benton, Ark.-based Saline Health System.

2. Tyler Bodiford was appointed CFO of HCA Medical City Decatur (Texas).

3. Alicia Maitland was named CFO of Monterey, Calif.-based Montage Health.

4. Glenn Williams was appointed CFO of Grand Junction, Colo.- based Community Hospital.

5. Theresa Fite has been named CFO of Somerset, Ky.-based Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

6. Austin Rodgers was appointed CFO of UChicago Medicine AdventHealth LaGrange (Ill.).

7. Giancarlo Di Costanzo was named associate CFO of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Regional Hospital & Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Nov. 17-26

1. Tom Breen, vice president and CFO of Wakefield, R.I.-based South County Health, has shared plans to retire after 20 years with the health system.

2. Christy Mehringer was named CFO of Washington, Ind.-based Daviess Community Hospital.

3. Sandi Weiss was appointed CFO and vice president of finance of Paramus, N.J.-based Bergen New Bridge Medical Center.

4. Zeah Schlisner has been named CFO of AdventHealth Manchester in Kentucky.

5. Jake Chandler was appointed CFO of Lehigh Acres-based HCA Florida Lehigh Hospital.

6. Sarah Falade was named CFO of TriStar Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, Tenn.

Oct. 29-Nov. 10

1. Ian Macdonald has been named CFO of Terre Haute, Ind.-based Union Health.

2. Stephanie Rosentreter was named CFO of Merriam, Kan.-based AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.

3. Todd Goodman was named CFO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth. He will succeed Paul Rathbun, who plans to retire at the end of January.

4. David Rollins was named CFO of Grande Ronde Hospital in La Grande, Ore.

5. Kim Morrow was named CFO of Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance, Neb.

6. Brandon Yoder was named executive vice president and CFO of Little Rock-based Arkansas Children’s. Mr. Yoder will succeed CFO Gena Wingfield, who is retiring in late December after 40 years with the system.

Oct. 13-22

1. Jason Hinkle was named CFO – Illinois Region of Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System.

2. Ethan Bland was appointed CFO of St. James Parish Hospital in Lutcher, La.

3. Jacob Wiesmann has been named divisional CFO at Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health.

4. Fred Vitello resigned as interim CEO and interim CFO of the John C. Fremont Healthcare District, which operates a critical access hospital in Mariposa, Calif.

5. Matthew Bursley was named CFO of Heart Hospital of Austin (Texas), part of St. David’s HealthCare.

6. Jalima Trank was appointed senior vice president and regional CFO for St. Louis-based Ascension. Ms. Trank will oversee Ascension facilities in Florida, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Illinois and Maryland.

7. Chris Bergman, vice president and CFO of Dayton (Ohio) Children’s, will retire, effective Feb. 28. Greg Dillard, executive director of finance for Dayton Children’s, will succeed Mr. Bergman on March 1.

8. Lauren Sligh was named CFO of Hermitage, Tenn.-based TriStar Summit Medical Center.

9. Michael Browning was named senior executive vice president and CFO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.

Sept. 26-Oct. 10

1. Kenneth Zill was named CFO of Orange City, Fla.-based AdventHealth Fish Memorial.

2. Lawrence Furnstahl, executive vice president and CFO of Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University, will exit his role, effective in December. He will assume the role of vice chancellor for finance and administration at the University of California San Diego on Jan. 1.

3. Jorge Latibeaudiere was named CFO of Albuquerque-based Lovelace Health System’s Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque and Heart Hospital of New Mexico, part of Lovelace Medical Center.

4. Danny Fischesser was appointed CFO of Pensacola-based HCA Florida West Hospital.

5. Liz Daunt-Samford was named vice president and CFO of Washington, D.C.-based MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.

6. Leianne Everett, CFO of Driggs, Idaho-based Teton Valley Health Care, was appointed interim CEO.

7. Jessica Hodges has been named CFO of San Antonio-based St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital.

8. Christine Markowitz was appointed senior vice president and CFO of Beaufort (S.C.) Memorial Hospital.

9. Tracy Moyer was named executive vice president and CFO of Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health.

10. Matthew Hartley was appointed CFO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health Imperial Point.

11. Bob Allen was named CFO of Montezuma, Ga.-based Flint River Hospital.

12. Glen Christensen has been named CFO of Beaumont-based Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas.

13. Tanya Knepp was appointed CFO of Florida Medical Clinic Orlando Health Wiregrass Ranch in Wesley Chapel.

Sept. 22-25

1. Mark Bortnem was named CFO of Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health.

2. Amanda McCann was named CFO of St. David’s Round Rock (Texas) Medical Center, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

3. Chip Owens was appointed senior vice president and regional CFO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth’s facilities in three Florida counties.

Sept. 9-19

1. Brad Stein was named CFO of Ascension Oklahoma at Tulsa, Okla.-based St. John Health System.

2. Chris Stanley was named CFO of Yonkers, N.Y.-based St. John’s Riverside Hospital.

3. Rogelio Reyes has been named CFO of Live Oak, Texas-based Methodist Hospital Northeast.

4. Tim Matney was appointed CFO of Alpine, Texas-based Big Bend Regional Medical Center.

5. Pam Wright was promoted to CFO of Columbus, Miss.-based Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle.

6. Steven Lisenby was named CFO of Troy (Ala.) Regional Medical Center.

Aug. 18 – Sept. 5

1. Darrell Ransleben has been named CFO of San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital Texsan, part of Methodist Healthcare in San Antonio.

2. Lauren Trumbo was named CFO of Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health-Porter, which is part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

3. John Mordach was named interim CFO of Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC.

4. Abby Cyboron, CEO of Imperial, Neb.-based Chase County Community Hospital & Clinics, is exiting her role after five years to return to her previous role as the facility’s CFO.

5. Andy Markow was named market CFO of Hampton Roads, Va.-based Sentara Health’s Virginia Beach Hospitals.

6. Angela Hinnegan was named CFO of Soldotna, Alaska-based Central Peninsula Hospital.

7. Baylor Breckenridge has been named CFO of TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield, Tenn.

8. Samuel Rossmann has been named interim CFO of Lubbock (Texas) Heart and Surgical Hospital.

9. Pamela Serbin-Olson was named interim CFO of Estes Park (Colo.) Health.

Aug. 11-15

1. Valerie Helms was named assistant CFO of Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson, Ariz.

2. Brian Zimmerman was appointed CFO of Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System on Aug. 10.

3. Laura Wiess was named CFO of Austin, Texas-based St. David’s Medical Center.

4. Eric Rinard was appointed CFO of Houston Methodist’s Cypress (Texas) Hospital and Willowbrook Hospital in Houston.

5. Jose Padron was named assistant CFO of Plantation-based HCA Florida Westside Hospital.

Aug. 1-7

1. Brian DeBooth was appointed associate CFO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health Medical Center.

2. Robert Nesselbush was named senior vice president and CFO of Paterson, N.J.-based St. Joseph’s Health.

3. William Van Noy was named CFO of Reedsport, Ore.-based Lower Umpqua Hospital District.

4. David Heckman was appointed CFO of Methodist Hospital – Metropolitan in San Antonio, Texas.

5. Kim Williams was named CFO of Decatur (Ala.) Morgan Hospital.

6. Jim McGonnell retired as CFO of Los Alamos (N.M.) Medical Center.

7. Scott Herndon was appointed executive vice president and CFO of Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health.

8. Kent Johnson was named CFO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth’s Central Florida division.

9. Kathy Martin was promoted to CFO of Russellville (Ala.) Hospital.

July 21-31

1. Christopher Alvarez was named Holyoke, Colo.-based Melissa Memorial Hospital.

2. Jessica Lee-Hansen was appointed CFO Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health.

3. Chris Rogerson was named CFO of HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.

4. Loren Rials was appointed vice president and CFO of Thomasville, Ga.-based Archbold. Ms. Rials will succeed Greg Hembree, who is retiring after serving in the role since 2017.

5. Scott Hawig was named executive vice president and CFO of St. Louis-based BJC Health System. He will succeed Chuck Robb, who will retire Oct. 1.

6. Scott Endsley was appointed CFO of Marysville, Ohio-based Memorial.

7. Haley Biggers was named CFO of HCA New England Healthcare’s Seacoast Market.

8. Scott Crawford was appointed CFO of Upper Sandusky, Ohio-based Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

July 9-18

1. Shamiq Syed was named CFO of Secaucus, N.J.-based Hudson Regional Hospital.

2. Steve Febus has shared plans to retire in January 2026 from Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital after 38 years with the facility.

3. Matt Morgan was named senior vice president and CFO of Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Cottage Health.

4. Brian Craven was appointed CFO of Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Ky.

5. Stephen East was named CFO of Laurel, Miss.-based South Central Regional Medical Center.

6. Lukas Iwanski was named CFO of Port St. Lucie-based Florida Coast Medical Center.

7. John Stanton was appointed interim CFO of Brunswick, Ga.-based Southeast Georgia Health System after Stephen “Jan” Grigsby Jr. exited the system.

8. Richard Riter was named CFO of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health’s North Coast Service Area.

9. Melissa Mendoza was appointed as CFO of Weslaco, Texas-based Knapp Medical Center.

10. Sean Barden has shared plans to retire as vice president and CFO of Fredericksburg, Va.-based Mary Washington Healthcare after more than 17 years in the role.

July 1-7

1. Emily Emery-Shea was named CFO of King City, Calif.-based Mee Memorial Healthcare System.

2. Christopher Clark was appointed assistant CFO of Richmond, Va.-based Henrico, Parham and Retreat Doctors’ Hospital.

3. Derek Schaff was named CFO of Jamestown (N.D.) Medical Center.

4. Joel Nelson was named interim vice president and CFO of Huron (S.D.) Regional Medical Center following the planned retirement of CFO Marcia Zwanziger.

5. Jorge Franco was appointed CFO of Houston-based West Oaks Hospital.

June 24-27

1. Gene Gutierrez IV was named CFO of San Francisco-based Dignity Health’s San Bernadino and St. Bernadine Medical Center, both in San Bernadino, Calif.

2. Matt Morgan will exit his role as vice president and CFO of Monterey, Calif.-based Montage Health in August.

3. John Whitlock was appointed CFO of Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital and Mathuen, Mass.-based Holy Family Hospital.

4. Steven Dorris was named CFO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare’s North Central Baptist Hospital in San Antonio.

June 9-20

1. Joe Nocie was named CFO of Palmdale (Calif.) Regional Medical Center.

2. Kieran Harper was appointed CFO of Draper, Utah-based Lone Peak Hospital, which is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare’s Salt Lake City-based MountainStar Healthcare.

3. Angela Davis was named CFO of Juneau, Alaska-based Bartlett Regional Hospital.

4. Michael O’Dell has shared plans to exit Alliance, Neb.-based Box Butte General Hospital at the end of June. Lutz and Associates, an accounting firm, will act as interim CFO while the organization searches for a permanent CFO.

5. Chris Pizzi was appointed COO and CFO of Medford, Ore.-based Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.

6. Janette Townsend was named CFO of Wenatchee, Wash.-based Confluence Health.

7. Richard “Ric” Magnuson was appointed interim executive vice president and CFO of Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth after Darrin Montalvo shared plans to exit the role on July 11.

8. Chris Allen was named executive vice president and health system CFO of UChicago Medicine, effective Sept. 1.

9. Daniel Morissette will retire as senior executive vice president and CFO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit at the end of October.

10. Henrietta Skeens was appointed CFO of Reston (Va.) Hospital Center, part of HCA Healthcare.

May 27- June 4

1. Minal Vahora was named assistant CFO of Mequon, Wis.-based Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital – Ozaukee.

2. Frederick Garcia was named CFO of Edgerton (Wis.) Hospital and Health Services.

3. Brian Rayme was named executive vice president and CFO of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health.

4. Margaret Fontana was named CFO of Lakin, Kan.-based Kearny County Hospital.

5. Aaron Teachout, CFO of Fort Kent-based Northern Medical Center will also take on the role as CFO of Houlton (Maine) Regional Hospital under a new one-year agreement between the two hospitals.

6. Justin Davis was appointed as CFO of Fredericksburg, Texas-based Methodist Hospital Hill Country.

7. Coby LaBlue exited her role as CFO of Powell (Wyo.) Valley Healthcare.

8. Sean Dhabalt was named CFO of Knoxville (Iowa) Hospital and Clinics.

9. Mitch Watson was named CFO of Jackson Hole, Wyo.-based St. John’s Health.

May 12-23

1. Stephan Lillie was named CFO of Houston-based St. Luke’s Health’s Houston market.

2. John LaPorta was appointed CFO of Summit (N.J.) Oaks Hospital.

3. Sara Grambling was appointed CFO of Perry, Fla.-based Doctors’ Memorial Hospital.

4. Jonathan Ma was named permanent CFO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health.

5. Stephanie Schnittger was named CFO of Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health.

6. Richard Rico, vice president and CFO of Klamath Falls, Ore.-based Sky Lakes Medical Center will retire May 30.

7. Todd Roberts was named CFO of Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H.

8. Traci Morris, will retire July 18 as CFO of Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health.

9. Jessica Graham was appointed CFO of Banner – University Medical Center Tucson (Ariz.)

10. Brittany J. was named CFO of CenterPointe Hospital of Columbia (Mo.)

11. Allison Viramontes shared plans to exit her role as CFO of Mayo Clinic in Arizona, where she served the health system’s Phoenix and Scottsdale area for five years. Ms. Viramontes will join Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center as vice president and CFO.

12. S. Alan Phelps was named CFO St. Louis-based Ascension’s Ascension Saint Thomas River Park Hospital in McMinnville, Tenn. and Highlands Hospital in Sparta, Tenn.

May 5-8

1. Sanjeev Kumar was named CFO of Stockton, Calif.-based Dameron Hospital.

2. Todd Hofheins was appointed CFO of Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth.

3. Julie Kesse was named regional vice president of finance and CFO of Philadelphia-based Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic and Silver Spring, Md.-based Holy Cross Health.

4. Stephen “Jan” Grigsby Jr. was appointed executive vice president and CFO of Anderson, S.C.-based AnMed Health.

April 28-May 2

1. Michael Harrington was named executive vice president and CFO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health.

2. Brittany Mooney was appointed CFO of Pilot Knob, Mo.-based Iron County Medical Center.

3. Noel Sousa was named CFO of Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System, effective July 7.

4. Wesley Goforth was appointed CFO of Belleville, Kan.-based Republic County Hospital.

5. Chris Lewis was named CFO of Chicago-based St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital.

April 21-25

1. Barret Rhoads has been named CFO of Madison, Ga.-based Morgan Medical Center.

2. Cam Stockdale was appointed CFO of Cincinnati-based Mercy Health-West Hospital.

3. Cathy Bukowski was named CFO of Black River Falls, Wis.-based Black River Health.

4. Cheryl Cornwell was appointed CFO of Elma, Wash.-based Summit Pacific Medical Center, a critical access hospital.

5. Jeanne McKerrigan exited her role as CFO of Scottsbluff, Neb.-based Regional West Health Services.

April 8-18

1. Brian Hatfield has been named CFO of Mesa-based Arizona Spine and Joint Hospital.

2. Mairilise Pothin-Owen was named senior vice president and CFO of three Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth hospitals: AdventHealth DeLand (Fla.), Orange City, Fla.-based AdventHealth Fish Memorial and Tavares, Fla.-based AdventHealth Waterman.

3. Charles Brinkley III was appointed senior vice president and CFO of Pensacola, Fla.-based Baptist Health Care.

4. Trey Wicke was named CFO of Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital–Plano (Texas).

5. Amy Chatterton was appointed CFO of Aiken (S.C.) Regional Medical Centers.

6. Joe Perry was named CFO of AdventHealth Littleton (Colo.).

7. Doug Shirley was named CFO of Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth.

March 17-31

1. Brandon Barrett was appointed assistant CFO of Atlantis, Fla.-based HCA Florida JFK Hospital.

2. David Chickocki was named CFO of Brookfield, Mo.-based Pershing Health System.

3. Caswell Samms III was appointed executive vice president and CFO of Wilmington, Del.-based Nemours Children’s Health.

4. Michael Herron was appointed CFO of Methodist Hospital in San Antonio.

5. Anita Chou was named CFO of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health’s Glendale and Simi Valley service area.

6. Jason Kell was named CFO of Renton, Wash.-based Providence’s Los Angeles Valley Service Area.

March 11-13

1. Michael Coffey was named CFO of Phoenix-based Valley Hospital, part of King of Prussia, Pa.-based UHS.

2. Jeff Ehlers is retiring after 26 years as CFO of Marysville, Ohio-based Memorial Health.

3. Michael Cornehls was named CFO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health’s Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach, Fla.

March 3-7

1. Dwayne Oxley was appointed interim CFO of Burlington, Mass.-based Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.

2. Mary Lou Tate was named CFO of Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth’s Oregon network.

3. David Paniry was named CFO of HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Feb. 22-28

1. Michael Cornehls was named CFO of Deerfield Beach, Fla.-based Broward Health North.

2. Jason Levy was appointed CFO of Boston-based Fenway Health.

3. Derek Wood was tapped as CFO of Bloomington, Ind.-based Monroe Hospital.

4. Ted Wang was named CFO of Walnut Creek, Calif.-based John Muir Health.

5. Matt Pruitt was promoted to vice president and CFO of Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System’s TIRR Memorial Hermann and Texas Medical Center campus, both in Houston.

6. Daly Standish was named CFO of MountainStar Healthcare’s Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem, Utah.

Feb. 18-21

1. David Ross was named CFO of Corona, Calif.-based KPC Health.

2. Jen Rosati was appointed CFO of Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System.

3. John Mordach exited his role as executive vice president and CFO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health.

4. John Kerndl was named executive vice president and CFO of Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System.

Jan. 31-Feb. 13

1. Derek Rozier, CFO of Hinesville, Ga.-based Liberty Regional Medical Center, was promoted to CEO. Mr. Rozier succeeded Tammy Mims, who is retiring.

2. Maria Garvin was named CFO of El Paso, Texas-based Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

3. John McMahon was named acute division vice president of finance and Washington, D.C., market CFO for King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services.

4. Kamaria Smith-Frayer was appointed CFO of Sun City Center, Fla.-based HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

5. Courtney Dalton was named CFO of Bowling Green, Ky.-based TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital.

6. Rodney Allen II was appointed vice president and CFO of AdventHealth Lenexa (Kan.) City Center, part of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

7. Jennifer Mojica was tapped as CFO of Orlando Health–Health Central Hospital in Ocoee, Fla.

Jan. 22-27

1. Taylor Boyle was named CFO of Sentara Norfolk (Va.) General Hospital, part of Norfolk-based Sentara Healthcare.

2. Jeff Ardemagni was named CFO of Overland Park, Kan.-based HCA Midwest Health, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

3. Kathy Shupe was named assistant CFO of Las Vegas-based Valley Health System.

4. Richard Silveria was tapped as system CFO of Columbus-based The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center.

5. Douglas Zehner was appointed CFO of Teaneck, N.J.-based Holy Name Medical Center.

6. Austin Frazier was named CFO of Tucson, Ariz.-based Carondelet Health Network’s Tucson-based St. Mary’s Hospital and Nogales, Ariz.-based Holy Cross Hospital.

Jan. 13-16

1. Andy Knutson, CFO of Onamia, Minn.-based Mille Lacs Health System, will exit his role to succeed CEO Bill Nelson, who is leaving after 16 years in the role.

2. Erin Beadle, was promoted to executive vice president and CFO of Georgetown, S.C.-based Tidelands Health. She will succeed Beth Ward, who is retiring.

3. Jennifer Mojica was named CFO of Ocoee, Fla.-based Orlando Health–Health Central Hospital, part of Orlando (Fla.) Health.

4. Jason Mayra was named CFO of Hancock, Mich.-based UP Health System–Portage.

Jan. 6-10

1. Dan Rieber shared plans to retire from Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth.

2. David McGrail has been named CFO of Gallup, N.M.-based Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services.

3. Gary Searls was appointed CFO of Houston-based HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division.

4. Lance Mason, CFO of Livingston (Tenn.) Regional Hospital, will succeed CEO Tim McGill on March 31, who is retiring.

5. Marita Romine was appointed CFO of Hot Springs, Va.-based Bath Community Hospital.

6. Heidar Thordarson was named CFO of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health’s Central California network.