HCA names CFO for Utah hospital

MountainStar Healthcare's Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem, Utah, appointed Daly Standish CFO, effective Feb. 5, the Daily Herald reported Feb. 22.

Timpanogos Regional is a 122-bed facility that is owned and operated by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Ms. Standish succeeds Rob Chamberlain, who left the position after eight years, according to his LinkedIn profile. Mr. Chamberlain was named CFO of Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Banner Behavioral Health Hospital in Glendale, Ariz, in January. The hospitals are part of Phoenix-based Banner Health.

Ms. Standish previously served in financial management roles at HCA facilities in Texas and Louisiana. She has a Master of Healthcare Administration degree from Louisiana State University at Shreveport.

Timpanagos Regional did not respond to Becker's request for comment.