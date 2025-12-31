DC hospital names COO

Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health in Washington, D.C., has named Susan Takacs as COO. She stepped into the role Dec. 8.

Ms. Takacs brings more than 20 years of healthcare operations experience to the role, according to a Dec. 31 hospital news release shared with Becker’s. In her new role, she oversees day-to-day operations, including patient throughput, supply chain and patient experience.

Prior to joining Cedar Hill, Ms. Takacs spent two years as COO at a joint venture between the University of Kansas Health System and Ardent Health Services in Topeka, Kan. Her oversight there included cardiac catheterization labs, imaging, laboratory, pharmacy, oncology, surgical services, facilities and support services.

She previously held various hospital administrator and leadership roles focused on service line growth, physician recruitment, contract negotiations, hospital operations and regulatory management.

Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health is the first new full-service hospital in Washington, D.C., in more than 25 years. It opened in April and is the result of a public-private partnership between the local government; King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services; and George Washington University.