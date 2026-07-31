Hospitals and health systems are adding new executive positions to address the growing demands of artificial intelligence governance, cybersecurity and data management.

Many of the roles being created are inaugural appointments, reflecting a shift in how organizations are structuring technology leadership.

From chief digital officers to AI strategy leads, hospitals are redefining their IT structures to enhance cybersecurity, data management and innovation. Here are new IT roles hospitals and health systems have added to their C-suites since March 17:

Mary Field, DNP, RN, was named inaugural chief nursing informatics officer of Seattle Children’s.



New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health appointed Brian Kim, MD, its first chief biotechnology officer. In this role, he will lead the health system’s biotechnology strategy and intellectual property management.



UT Dell Medical Center, a planned academic medical center in Austin, Texas, has appointed Hongfang Liu, PhD, as its inaugural chief translational AI and informatics officer. Dr. Liu also will serve as chair of the newly established Department of Quantitative and Systems Health Sciences at Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin. The department is set to launch Aug. 31.



Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (Colton, Calif.) appointed Andrea Daugherty as its inaugural chief information and digital transformation officer.



University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City) named Kensaku Kawamoto, MD, PhD, as its inaugural chief health AI transformation officer of Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health.



Cottage Health (Santa Barbara, Calif.) appointed Ryan Kelly, PhD, as its inaugural chief innovation officer.

Editor’s note: This article was updated July 31.

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