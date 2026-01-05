7 recent hospital, health system CFO moves in 2026

Here are the hospital and health system CFO moves that Becker’s has reported on in 2026:
Jan. 2-5
1. Doug Hoban was named interim CFO of Eureka Springs (Ark.) Hospital.
2. Benny Stover was appointed senior vice president of finance and CFO Salisbury, Md.-based TidalHealth.
3. Raju Iyer was named CFO of Mountain View, Calif.-based El Camino Health.
4. Brian Day was appointed CFO of St. Louis-based Mercy.
5. Chris Lewis’s role at Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare has expanded to regional CFO of the system’s Chicago-based Saint Mary of Nazareth Hospital and Evanston, Ill.-based Saint Francis Hospital.
6. Julie Smith has been named service area CFO for Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.
7. Anthony Sunzeri was named CFO of Fort Lauderdale-based Florida Medical Center.