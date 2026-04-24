AdventHealth taps division CFO of strategy and growth

Kaitlyn Anderson was named CFO of strategy and growth for Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth’s Central Florida division, according to an April 24 LinkedIn post.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Anderson served as director of finance for AdventHealth’s Central Florida division, according to her LinkedIn page.

She also served as AdventHealth’s director of finance for support services.

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