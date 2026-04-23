Southeast Health names CFO successor

Derek Miller will exit his role May 6 as senior vice president and CFO of Dothan, Ala.-based Southeast Health after 26 years in the position.

Kathy Hill will succeed Mr. Miller as CFO under the succession plan. Mr. Miller will remain on as a part-time consultant to aid Ms. Hill in the transition, according to a news release.

Ms. Hill has served as associate CFO at Southeast Health since last fall in preparation for Mr. Miller’s exit.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Hill served as CFO of Troy (Ala.) Regional Medical Center. She also spent more than 30 years at Southeast Health, working her way up to corporate controller.

“Southeast Health congratulates [Mr.] Miller on his transition into semi-retirement and welcomes [Ms.] Hill into her new leadership role as chief financial officer,” the release said.

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