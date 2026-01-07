FirstHealth of the Carolinas taps CFO 

Pinehurst, N.C.-based FirstHealth of the Carolinas has named Autumn McFann CFO, effective March 2.

Ms. McFann joins the health system with 26 years of accounting and healthcare financial leadership experience, according to a news release shared with Becker’s on Jan. 7. She comes to FirstHealth from Ashland, Ky.-based UK King’s Daughters Medical Center, where she has served as CFO for more than 11 years.

At King’s Daughters, she led financial turnarounds that improved operating income, spearheaded revenue cycle transformations that reduced accounts receivable days, and directed successful bond refinancings and capital restructurings, according to the release.

With oversight of information technology, Ms. McFann implemented platforms such as Epic, Workday and Lawson.

“With her deep expertise in strategic financial leadership, healthcare operations, revenue cycle optimization, compliance and team development, Autumn is exceptionally well-prepared to guide FirstHealth’s financial strategy as we continue to deliver exceptional, high-quality care to our communities,” FirstHealth CEO Mickey Foster said in the release.

Ms. McFann’s appointment follows the retirement of Jeff Casey, who served as CFO since December 2020.