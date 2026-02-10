Mercy Medical Center names CFO

Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based Mercy Medical Center has named Joe Malas executive vice president and CFO, effective March 30.

Mr. Malas currently serves as vice president and CFO of Rockford, Ill.-based Mercyhealth, according to a Feb. 9 Mercy Medical Center news release. He previously served as CFO of Davenport, Iowa-based Genesis Health System.

“His leadership will be instrumental as we continue fortifying Mercy’s financial strength and advancing our efforts in thoughtful growth and cost improvement, all in preparation for HR1,” Mercy Medical Center CEO Timothy Quinn, MD, said in the release. “We are fortunate to welcome him at such a pivotal time in healthcare.”