Mercy names new CFO

St. Louis-based Mercy has named Brian Day its new CFO.

Mr. Day has been with the health system since 2002 and most recently served as senior vice president of financial operations and planning, according to a Jan. 2 Mercy news release. In that role, he managed the system’s finances across multiple states, worked with local leadership teams and led efforts to plan for long-term investments.

He has also overseen hospital acquisitions and integrations and financing initiatives, as well as executed more than $1 billion in public debt financing, according to the release.

“Brian’s experience and proven leadership make him the ideal choice for CFO,” Mercy President and CEO Steve Mackin said in the release. “His strategic vision and commitment to our mission will ensure Mercy remains fiscally strong, which is critical for a very important reason — it will enable us to continue to deliver high-quality care to the communities and patients we serve for years to come.”

Mr. Day takes over the role from Cheryl Matejka, who retired on Dec. 31. Ms. Matejka had served as Mercy’s CFO since 2022.