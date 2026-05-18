Indiana hospital taps new CFO

Eric Busch was named CFO of Batesville, Ind.-based Margaret Mary Health, effective June 22.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Busch served as director of business services for Margaret Mary Health. He also served as CFO of INcompass Healthcare in Lawrenceburg, Ind., a behavioral health, addiction services and primary care organization, according to a May 15 news release.

In his new role, Mr. Busch will oversee financial strategy and operations, and support continued growth and long-term planning at Margaret Mary Health.

Margaret Mary Health is a nonprofit, critical access hospital that comprises nearly 800 employees, according to its website.

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