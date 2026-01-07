Keck Medicine of USC names CFO from Optum

Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC has named Christian Pass CFO, effective Jan. 12.

Mr. Pass brings more than 30 years of healthcare financial leadership experience to the role and most recently served as an executive at Optum, according to a Jan. 7 Keck Medicine news release.

In his most recent role at Optum, he served as president of provider and payvider enterprise clients. Mr. Pass joined Optum in 2023, first serving as president of market performance partnerships, according to his LinkedIn page.

Prior to joining Optum, Mr. Pass was CFO of Walnut Creek, Calif.-based John Muir Health.

“Pass has more than 30 years of healthcare finance leadership experience with a proven history of cultivating high-performing teams and guiding organizations through critical financial and operational transformations,” Keck Medicine CEO Rod Hanners said in the release. “He brings tremendous knowledge and skill to this position that will support the continued growth of the health system.”

Mr. Pass succeeds Chris Allen, who departed the role Sept. 1 after being named executive vice president and health system CFO of UChicago Medicine. He had served as Keck’s CFO since 2023. John Mordach served as Keck’s interim CFO.