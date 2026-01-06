Kansas system names CFO to succeed longtime leader

Abilene, Kan.-based Memorial Health System has named Tori Bowers its new CFO.

Ms. Bowers succeeds Elgin Glanzer, who retired in December after 31 years at the system, according to a Dec. 31 Memorial Health System news release.

Ms. Bowers, a lifelong Abilene resident, has been with the health system since 2020, serving as controller. In that role, she oversaw financial reporting, budgeting, revenue cycle oversight, accounts payable and payroll. Her past experience includes finance roles at Koch Industries, Sunflower Bank and Steel and Pipe Supply Company.

Her top priorities as CFO are maintaining a strong balance sheet, maximizing cash on hand, evaluating commercial reimbursement and the 340B drug program and analyzing potential new services to meet community needs, according to the release.