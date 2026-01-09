Dartmouth Health appoints CFO

Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health has appointed Wendy Fielding CFO, effective Jan. 10.

Ms. Fielding currently serves as CFO of Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and Dartmouth Hitchcock Clinics, as well as senior vice president of finance for the health system. She joined Dartmouth Health in 2009 as vice president of financial planning for the medical center and clinics.

During her tenure, Ms. Fielding played a key role in the organizations’ financial turnaround in 2017 and 2018. She was promoted in 2021 to a dual role as CFO of Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and senior vice president of finance for Dartmouth Health.

In that position, she has overseen systemwide financial planning and reporting, supported the addition of new member hospitals, and helped shape long-term capital and credit strategies, the health system said in a Jan. 7 news release. Dartmouth Health said her leadership was instrumental in guiding the system through post-pandemic recovery efforts, advancing system integration and positioning the organization for long-term sustainability.

Before joining Dartmouth Health, Ms. Fielding served as CFO of Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor, Maine, and as director of financial reporting analysis at Boston Medical Center. She is a longtime member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association and serves on the board of Dartmouth Health member New London Hospital.