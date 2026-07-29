ECU Health CFO exits, new leader named

Andy Zukowski has exited his role as CFO of Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health after four years with the system.

Brian Dunn will succeed Mr. Zukowski as CFO, effective immediately, according to a July 29 news release.

In his new role, Mr. Dunn will oversee ECU Health’s finance and supply chain departments and the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University. He will support the financial integration goals of the joint operating agreement between ECU Health and the Brody School of Medicine, the release said.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Dunn served as ECU Health’s senior vice president of finance. He has been with the system since 2011.

“ECU Health’s commitment to serving rural communities has been at the center of my career for the past 15 years,” Mr. Dunn said in the release. “It is an honor to serve as CFO and work alongside talented team members across ECU Health. Together, we will continue to strengthen our financial sustainability so we can invest in the people, programs and services that improve health outcomes in eastern North Carolina. I look forward to helping ensure ECU Health remains strong and well-equipped to meet the evolving needs of the patients and communities we serve.”

ECU Health is a nonprofit, academic health system that comprises nine hospitals, a children’s hospital and a physician group. It has more than 15,000 employees.

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