OhioHealth taps new CFO

Rosemary Pitts has been named executive vice president and CFO of Columbus-based OhioHealth, according to a Feb. 24 LinkedIn post.

Ms. Pitts succeeds Michael Browning, who exited the system Jan. 2 to serve as senior executive vice president and CFO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Pitts served as CFO of Shelton, Conn.-based PerkinElmer, a global scientific instrumentation and services company, according to her LinkedIn page.

Ms. Pitts has more than 25 years of executive experience across global organizations, the post said.