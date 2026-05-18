NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln taps new CFO

Braulio Carrero has been named CFO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in Bronx, N.Y., according to a May 13 LinkedIn post.

The full-service acute care hospital is part of NYC Health + Hospitals.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Carrero served as growth officer, vice president of business affairs and special counsel of Bronx-based Urban Health Plan, a network of FQHCs, according to LinkedIn page.

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