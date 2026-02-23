Wyoming hospital taps CFO 

Powell (Wyo.) Valley Healthcare has promoted Lisa Wooten to CFO, the Cody Enterprise reported Feb. 23.

Ms. Wooten most recently served as the hospital’s controller, according to that report. She previously held leadership roles in purchasing and supply chain operations, including as materials management director.

“Lisa has been a dedicated member of our organization for more than 14 years, bringing strong financial leadership, deep knowledge of our system and a steadfast commitment to our mission and community,” Powell Valley Healthcare CEO Todd Sandberg said according to the report.