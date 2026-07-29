Main Line Health chief clinical officer to exit

Barbara Wadsworth, DNP, plans to step down as chief clinical officer of Radnor, Pa.-based Main Line Health.

Dr. Wadsworth has spent nearly 14 years with the health system, she wrote in a July 29 LinkedIn post.

“It is difficult to put into words the tremendous respect, gratitude, and appreciation I have for this extraordinary organization and the remarkable people who make it so special,” she wrote. “It has truly been an honor and a privilege to be part of Main Line Health’s mission, working alongside dedicated colleagues who are committed every day to serving our patients, communities, and one another.”

Her last day with Main Line Health is Aug. 1, a health system spokesperson confirmed to Becker’s.

Before joining Main Line Health, she was senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Jefferson Abington (Pa.) Hospital from 2006 to 2012, according to her LinkedIn profile.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.