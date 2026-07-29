MultiCare regional president to retire

Tammy Buyok will retire as president and market leader for MultiCare Health System’s Yakima (Wash.) region at the end of 2026.

Ms. Buyok joined Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System in 2012, according to a July 29 health system news release. She was named to lead the Yakima region in 2023 after serving as vice president for facilities management and operations support services.

Under her leadership, MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital and other facilities in the region have seen technology infrastructure upgrades, robotic-assisted surgery enhancements and investments in patient monitoring and nursing technologies, the release said.

MultiCare Health System includes 13 hospitals and more than 28,000 employees.

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