Hackensack Meridian taps hospital president

Kenny Esser has been appointed president and chief hospital executive of Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, N.J., part of Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health.

Mr. Esser had been serving as interim president and chief hospital executive of Riverview, according to a July 29 LinkedIn post from the health system. He will also continue to serve as Hackensack Meridian Health’s executive vice president of behavioral health.

He joined the system in 2018 as senior vice president and chief of staff, according to his LinkedIn profile.

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