Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center taps new CIO

Dan Flint was named vice president and CIO of Niagara Falls (N.Y.) Memorial Medical Center.

He stepped into the role on July 20. In this role, Mr. Flint will be responsible for technology infrastructure, cybersecurity, and supporting innovative solutions that can improve the care experience for patients and providers, according to a July 28 news release from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Most recently, he served as CIO and chief information security officer of Warsaw, N.Y.-based Wyoming County Community Health System.

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