Tenet hospital taps new assistant CFO

Ashlee Hafford has been named assistant CFO of Saint Francis Hospital Memphis, according to a July 29 LinkedIn post.

The hospital is part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Hafford served as CFO and controller of Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health, according to her LinkedIn page.

She was also a senior finance manager at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis.

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