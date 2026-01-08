7 recent hospital, health system CEO exits

Several hospital and health system CEOs have recently exited their roles, including through retirements and transitions to new organizations.

CEO turnover has remained high, with hospitals reporting 107 CEO exits between January and November 2025 — a nearly 6% increase over the same period in 2024. Some executives have cited heightened burnout stemming from evolving financial and regulatory challenges.

Some leaders exited their roles to step into non-CEO positions, such as COO and president positions.

Below are the hospital and health system CEO exits Becker’s has recently reported.

Note: This page was created Jan. 8.

Dec. 22-Jan. 7

1. Chip Hubbs, president and CEO of Marysville, Ohio-based Memorial Health, plans to retire in January 2027.

2. Carolyn Jackson will exit her role as CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Braintree (Mass.) and become president and COO of Kent Hospital in Warwick, R.I., effective Feb. 2.

3. Helen Arteaga Landaverde, PhD, exited her role as CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst to become deputy mayor of health and human services in New York City.

4. Paul Peterson exited his role as assistant CEO of Lake Granbury (Texas) Medical Center and was named COO of Detar Healthcare System in Victoria, Texas.

5. Brian Sinotte exited his role as market CEO of Tucson, Ariz.-based Northwest Healthcare and was named president of the UCSF Health Network, part of San Francisco-based UCSF Health.

6. Joanne Carrocino stepped down Nov. 7 as CEO of Cape May, N.J.-based Cooper University Hospital Cape Regional.

7. Richard Willett, CEO of Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, Maine, stepped down after serving in the role for more than 30 years.