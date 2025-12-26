Arizona market CEO heads to UCSF Health

Brian Sinotte has been named president of the UCSF Health Network, part of San Francisco-based UCSF Health.

Mr. Sinotte brings more than 15 years of experience integrating academic medicine and community health systems, according to a Dec. 26 LinkedIn post from UCSF Health.

In his new role, Mr. Sinotte will lead the UCSF Health Network, which includes clinical partnerships with organizations in California including Walnut Creek-based John Muir Health, Greenbrae-based MarinHealth and Fremont-based Washington Health. He will also oversee partnerships with the system’s community hospitals and outpatient centers.

He most recently served as market CEO of Tucson, Ariz.-based Northwest Healthcare, where he led four hospital CEOs and more than 4,000 team members, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to that, he was president of Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, Ill., and president of UChicago Medicine’s community health and hospital division from 2019 to 2021.