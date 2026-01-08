HCA Virginia behavioral health hospital CEO exits after 9 months

By: Kristin Kuchno

Nanette Logan, DNP, has exited her role as CEO of Dominion Hospital in Falls Church, Va., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Dr. Logan stepped into the role Jan. 6, 2025. Ben Brown was named CEO in September, a health system spokesperson told Becker’s on Jan. 8. 

Mr. Brown also serves as regional vice president of behavioral healthcare services for HCA Healthcare’s Capital division. He previously held the CEO role at Dominion Hospital.

Before joining Dominion Hospital, Dr. Logan served as COO of Regional Medical Center of San Jose (Calif.).

Dominion Hospital is a freestanding mental healthcare facility and part of the 14-hospital HCA Virginia Health System.

