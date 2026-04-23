CHS Arizona system taps market CEO 

Andrew “Drew” Emery has been appointed market CEO of Tucson, Ariz.-based Northwest Healthcare.

In the role, Mr. Emery will oversee strategic operations across the market’s network of facilities and work with hospital CEOs and CAOs to align performance and care delivery, according to an April 13 health system news release.

Mr. Emery previously served as CEO of Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville, Tenn. During his tenure, he led operational improvements and growth at a 270-bed acute care hospital.

Northwest Healthcare is part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

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