Memorial Health CEO to retire

Chip Hubbs, president and CEO of Marysville, Ohio-based Memorial Health, has shared plans to retire in January 2027.

Mr. Hubbs will continue to serve as CEO through 2026 as part of the system’s transition plan, according to a Jan. 7 news release shared with Becker’s.

Spence Fisher, the system’s current executive vice president, has become president of Memorial Health, and will succeed Mr. Hubbs as president and CEO upon his retirement.

Mr. Hubbs helped spearhead growth at Memorial Health, including its upcoming Memorial Jerome Medical Center, scheduled to open this spring, and a $56 million emergency department renovation that will kick off in 2026. Mr. Hubbs and his wife, Staci, are donating $500,000 toward the new ED, which will be named the Chip and Staci Hubbs Family Emergency Pavilion.

“Serving Memorial and our community with our team members and medical staff has been the honor of my career,” Mr. Hubbs said in the release. “The time feels right to step away, spend more time with family and friends, and do some things I have always wanted to do. I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me and proud of what the Memorial Health team has accomplished together.”