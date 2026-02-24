North Carolina hospital taps new CEO

Lindy White has been named CEO of Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, N.C., effective Feb. 26.

She will succeed Philip Greene, MD, who shared plans to step down as CEO, according to a Feb. 24 news release.

Frye Regional Medical Center is part of Duke LifePoint Healthcare, a joint venture of Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health and Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.

Prior to her new role, Ms. White served as interim CEO at another Duke LifePoint hospital in eastern North Carolina. She also served as Frye Regional Medical Center’s COO.