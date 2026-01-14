Tenet Massachusetts market CEO exits after less than 1 year

Denten Park has exited his role as CEO of Tenet Healthcare’s St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., and Tenet’s Massachusetts market.

A health system spokesperson confirmed to Becker’s on Jan. 14 that Mr. Park is no longer with the organization. He stepped into the role in February, succeeding Carolyn Jackson, who resigned after nearly six years at the helm.

Adam Bracks now serves as interim CEO of St. Vincent, according to the hospital’s website. He is not serving as interim CEO of the Massachusetts market, the spokesperson said.

Mr. Park joined Dallas-based Tenet in 2025 from Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, where he served as a market CEO and project president and CEO.

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