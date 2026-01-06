Care New England names hospital president, COO

Carolyn Jackson has been appointed president and COO of Kent Hospital in Warwick, R.I., effective Feb. 2.

Ms. Jackson brings more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience and most recently served as CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Braintree (Mass.), according to a Jan. 6 news release from Providence, R.I.-based Care New England Health System.

She was previously CEO of Tenet Healthcare’s Massachusetts market and St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester for six years before stepping down in February. Before that, she served as COO of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Kent Hospital is a 359-bed facility and the second-largest hospital in Rhode Island.