7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

Hospital and health system CEOs across the U.S. have made several moves recently, including appointments at new organizations and departures.

Some executives have remained with their organizations in expanded roles overseeing multiple facilities, as some systems eliminate individual hospital CEO positions in favor of regional leadership models.

Meanwhile, CEO turnover — including retirements and resignations — has remained high.

Below are the hospital and health system CEO moves Becker’s has recently reported.

Note: This page was created Jan. 7.

Dec. 31-Jan. 7

1. Susan Sauder was named chief executive of Medford, Ore.-based Providence Southern Oregon Service Area.

2. Carolyn Jackson, CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Braintree (Mass.), will exit her role to become president and COO of Kent Hospital in Warwick, R.I., effective Feb. 2.

3. Jonathan Kyriacou was named president and CEO of Jersey City (N.J.) Medical Center, effective Jan. 26.

4. Amanda Vick, BSN, was named CEO of Lander, Wyo.-based SageWest Health Care.

5. Stephen Leffler, MD, was appointed CEO of Burlington-based University of Vermont Health after serving as interim CEO since October.

6. Marc Miller’s term as president and CEO of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services was extended through 2028.

7. Nicholas Johnson was appointed CEO of Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas.