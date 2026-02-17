Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist taps CEO 

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has appointed David Zaas, MD, as CEO, effective Jan. 1.

Dr. Zaas will continue to serve as president of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, a part of Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health, and executive vice president for clinical health affairs at Wake Forest University, according to a Feb. 12 health system news release. In his new role, he will oversee patient care services, clinical operations and strategic growth for the health system.

He succeeds Julie Freischlag, MD, who retired at the end of 2025 and transitioned to an ambassador role at Advocate Health.

Advocate Health also named Ebony Boulware, MD, chief academic officer of the enterprise. She also continues to serve as dean of Wake Forest University School of Medicine.