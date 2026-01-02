Advocate Health names chief academic officer

Ebony Boulware, MD, has fully stepped into the role of chief academic officer at Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health.

She will continue to serve as dean of Wake Forest University School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, N.C., she wrote in a Jan. 1 LinkedIn post.

Dr. Boulware has served as chief science officer of Advocate Health and dean of the medical school since 2023, according to her LinkedIn profile. She succeeded Julie Freischlag, MD, as medical school dean in January 2023.

Following Dr. Freischlag’s retirement at the end of 2025, Dr. Boulware also assumed the chief academic officer role. It was announced in April that Dr. Freischlag would begin transitioning her academic responsibilities to Dr. Boulware.

“This transition reflects the unique position of Wake Forest University School of Medicine as the academic core of Advocate Health, and it provides an extraordinary opportunity to expand the national impact of education, research and clinical innovation activities across our Advocate Health footprint,” an Advocate Health spokesperson said in a statement shared with Becker’s Jan. 2.

Before joining Advocate Health, Dr. Boulware was director of the Duke Clinical and Translational Science Institute, vice dean for translational science and associate vice chancellor for translational research at Durham, N.C.-based Duke University.