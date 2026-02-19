Sanford Health regional CEO takes helm

Jason Caron, MD, has stepped into his role as president and CEO of Sanford Health in Bemidji (Minn.).

“After more than 20 years in this hospital, one thing remains clear: rural health care works best when the community and the hospital support each other,” he wrote in a Feb. 13 LinkedIn post.

Dr. Caron joined Sanford Bemidji Medical Center as a physician in 2004 and became CEO in January, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He succeeded Karla Eischens, who retired at the end of 2025 after 21 years with Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health, including serving as CEO since 2022, according to a July 28 health system news release. Under her leadership, Sanford Bemidji expanded access to behavioral health with the region’s first crisis center and expanded its heart and vascular center.