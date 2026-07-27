HCA promotes new CEO of 2 Tampa hospitals

Samuel “Sam” Boadi has been promoted to CEO of HCA Florida South Tampa and West Tampa Hospitals, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Mr. Boadi most recently served as COO of Brooksville-based HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital. Before that, he served as COO of HCA Florida Lake City Hospital, where he helped guide campus expansion including emergency department growth, a new ancillary services building and pharmacy expansion, according to a July 27 news release. He also held leadership roles at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville as vice president of operations and associate administrator.

Mr. Boadi earned a master of health administration from the University of Memphis and a master of science in kinesiology from the University of Tennessee, according to the release.

HCA Florida Healthcare operates hospitals and emergency rooms across Florida.

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