Duke LifePoint hospital names CEO

Jason Kimbrell has been appointed CEO of Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center, effective June 1.

Mr. Kimbrell brings more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience across hospital operations, emergency medical services and military service, according to a May 18 hospital news release.

He most recently served as CEO of a complex acute care hospital, where he led operational improvement, physician partnership, employee engagement and patient care initiatives, the release said. He was CEO of HCA Florida Palms West Hospital in Palm Beach County, Fla., from July 2021 until February 2026, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Mr. Kimbrell began his career in emergency medical care and public safety before advancing into healthcare leadership roles, the release said.

The 294-bed Wilson Medical Center is part of Duke LifePoint, a joint venture between Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health and Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.

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