Nebraska hospital CEO exits

Douglas Koch has exited his role as CEO of Kearney (Neb.) Regional Medical Center.

Scott Smith, MD, was appointed interim president and CEO, effective Feb. 12, following Mr. Koch’s departure, a spokesperson for Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health said in a statement shared with Becker’s.

Dr. Smith is an internal medicine physician at Platte Valley Medical Clinic in Kearney, which is also part of Bryan Health.

Mr. Koch stepped into the CEO position in August 2024 after serving as CEO at Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital and Medical Center in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. Prior to that, he was vice president of operations for Rapid City, S.D.-based Monument Health.