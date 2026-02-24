Ascension hospital CEO heads to Ballad Health

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health has appointed a new CEO overseeing two of its hospitals, effective March 23.

Kevin Rinks was named CEO of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital, both in Kingsport, Tenn., according to a Feb. 24 health system news release.

Mr. Rinks brings more than 15 years of healthcare leadership experience. He most recently served as CEO of the 295-bed St. Vincent’s Southside Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., which is part of St. Louis-based Ascension.

Prior to that, he was CEO of the 134-bed Ascension St. Vincent’s Clay County Hospital in Middleburg, Fla. He has also held executive leadership roles with Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy, Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems and Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.