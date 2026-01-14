Pennsylvania hospital interim CEO exits 

Jodi Coombs, BSN, RN, has exited her role as interim CEO of St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia.

Claire Alminde, MSN, RN, who has been a leader at St. Christopher’s for 37 years, was named acting president, a hospital spokesperson said in a statement shared with Becker’s on Jan. 14. She has served as chief nursing officer since October 2023, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Ms. Coombs was named interim president and CEO in April. She succeeded Robert Brooks, who was named interim CEO in February 2024 after President and CEO Don Mueller resigned to take on a new role in Chattanooga, Tenn.

St. Christopher’s is owned in partnership by West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health and Philadelphia-based Drexel University. The two organizations purchased the hospital after it filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

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