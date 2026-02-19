CEO tapped to lead 3 New York City hospitals post-merger

NYC Health + Hospitals has appointed Svetlana Lipyanskaya as the next CEO of Maimonides Health, pending formal approval of the partnership between the two New York City-based health systems.

Ms. Lipyanskaya has served as CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health since 2020 and is part of the leadership team overseeing the integration of the two systems, according to a Feb. 19 NYC Health + Hospitals news release.

Manjinder Kaur, DNP, RN, would become CEO at South Brooklyn Health. She has served as the hospital’s COO since June 2024 and has been with NYC Health + Hospitals since 2006.

Maimonides Health and NYC Health + Hospitals are finalizing terms of a partnership supported by $2.2 billion over five years from New York state to protect safety-net healthcare in Brooklyn. Under the partnership, Maimonides would bring its three hospitals and more than 80 care sites under the public health system.

Ken Gibbs has served as president and CEO of Maimonides Health since 2022 and previously led Maimonides Medical Center since 2016. He has collaborated with Ms. Lipyanskaya on the partnership and leadership transition, he said in the release.

“It is a privilege to welcome Svetlana to the Maimonides family,” Mr. Gibbs said. “… I have known her for years and, most recently, we have been working together to bring Maimonides into NYC Health + Hospitals and lay the foundation for a successful transition and launch to further serve our communities and support the outstanding Maimonides team.”

During her tenure at South Brooklyn Health, Ms. Lipyanskaya oversaw the opening of a $923 million inpatient care facility in 2023 and led efforts that improved South Brooklyn Health’s The Leapfrog Group grade from a “D” to a “B.”

NYC Health + Hospitals operates 11 hospitals and employs more than 46,000 people.