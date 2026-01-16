USA Health names hospital CEO

Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health has named Drew Citrin as CEO of Atmore (Ala.) Community Hospital.

Mr. Citrin will lead the 49-bed acute care facility, which provides 24-hour emergency care and a range of general medical and outpatient services, according to a Jan. 14 health system news release. The hospital also provides home health, urgent care, primary care and therapy services.

USA Health and Atmore Community Hospital entered into a management services agreement in 2025, covering the hospital and its ancillary operations.

Mr. Citrin most recently managed USA Health’s neurology department. As CEO, he is focused on strengthening the hospital’s services and collaboration among team members.

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