California hospital names CEO

Melanie Van Winkle has been appointed CEO of Mammoth Hospital in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., according to an April 23 hospital news release.

Ms. Van Winkle, the hospital’s CFO since 2010, has served as interim CEO since Tom Parker retired in January.

During her tenure, Mammoth Hospital doubled the number of healthcare providers and added services including spine care, otolaryngology, dermatology, neurology, cardiology, rheumatology and urology, according to the release. She also played a key role in planning the hospital’s North Wing expansion and supporting its financing.

As CEO, Ms. Van Winkle will oversee the continued development of the expansion project, according to the release.Mammoth Hospital is a 17-bed critical access hospital with 12 outpatient clinics.

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