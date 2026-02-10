Ohio system taps COO as new CEO

Mike Swick, president and CEO of Lima (Ohio) Memorial Health System, will retire in July after more than 25 years of service to the organization and community.

As part of the system’s succession plan, Lynn Carpenter, president and COO, has been selected as the organization’s next president and CEO, according to a Feb. 9 news release from Lima Memorial.

Mr. Swick joined the health system in 2000. During his tenure, Lima Memorial established the Timmermeister Family Surgery Center, the Heart & Vascular Institute and a Level II trauma center, while also developing a nationally recognized robotics program and expanding its regional footprint, the release said.

Ms. Carpenter has been with Lima Memorial for more than 30 years. She most recently served as vice president and COO before becoming president and COO in January 2025.