Oregon health district hires new CEO

Shiloh Erven was appointed CEO of Morrow County Health District in Heppner, Ore., effective July 1.

Mr. Erven joins the district from Corvallis, Ore.-based Samaritan Health Services, where he spent 17 years, most recently as a healthcare executive, according to a June 30 news release on the district’s Facebook page. His expertise includes physician practice management and financial management.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Oregon State University and a master of healthcare administration from Pacific University.

“I am ready to lead with a shared vision and want to hear from community members, employees and physicians to create a plan that continues to strengthen Morrow County Health District,” Mr. Erven said in the release. “I understand rural healthcare. I have lived in rural communities, overseen rural primary clinics in smaller towns and am familiar with the strengths and challenges of rural living.”

Bob Houser had been serving as interim CEO.

Morrow County Health District is a nonprofit Oregon special district that operates Pioneer Memorial Hospital, primary care clinics, home health and hospice services and emergency medical services across Morrow County.

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